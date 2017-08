Malaika Arora Partied Midweek With Shweta Bachchan Nanda. See Pic

Highlights Malaika shared a picture with entire gang on Instagram Last month, Malaika was holidaying in New York Malaika last featured as a judge on Jhalak Dhikhhla Jaa 4

Malaika Arora battled mid-week blues with a party on Tuesday which included friends Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Rahul Khanna, Chunky Pandey along with his wife Bhavna, fashion designer Vikram Phadnis and Anupam Kher's son Sikandar. Malaika, 43, delighted her fans and followers on social media by sharing a picture with the entire gang and the photograph is proof that everyone had a great time at this small get together. Malaika Arora captioned the image as, "#sirnim. fun fun nite (sic)". Anupam and Kirron Kher's son Sikandar, who last featured in 2015 movie, also shared the picture on his Instagram account. "Hell to the Naw @putlu @shwetabachchan @mrkhanna @malaikaarorakhanofficial @vikramphadnis @chunkypanday @bhavanapandet @pashanjal #Games #Articulate #SIRNIM," he wrote.See the picture shared by Malaika Arora here:Last month, Malaika Arora was seen vacationing in New York . She was accompanied by her teenaged son Arhaan, Chunky Pandey's wife Bhavna and younger daughter Rysa. In one of the pictures posted by her, they were seen having 'some serious post shopping discussions.'Malaika also spent some quality time with Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and celebrity socialite Natasha Poonawala in New York.Before heading to New York, Malaika Arora was seen vacationing with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, son Arhaan, Sohail Khan and his wife Seema Khan in Spain Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, who got married in 1998, were officially divorced in May this year. They are often spotted at same get-togethers and family meetings.Malaika Arora is best known for her dancing numbers like) and).Malaika has also featured in films likeand themovie series. She was last seen as a judge on the reality dance show