Malaika Arora, Karan Johar Are Having A Great Time In Melbourne

Malaika Arora and filmmaker Karan Johar are currently in Melbourne, Australia to attend the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2017. They are also accompanied by actor Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep. Today, the 43-year-old actress delighted her fans and followers on social media by sharing a picture with KJo and Maheep with the caption that read, "Melbourne troopers.Sundayyyyy #iffm2017 @karanjohar @maheepkapoor." The IIFM kick-started in Melbourne on August 10 and will continue till August 22. On Friday, the awards night was held at Melbourne Recital Centre in which Karan Johar was honoured with Leadership in Cinema award. See the picture shared by Malaika Arora here:
Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and Maheep Kapoor travelled to Melbourne on the same flight as Sushant Singh Rajput (who won the Best Actor award for M S Dhoni: The Untold Story at the IIFM 2017). A picture was shared on Instagram by Malaika with a captioned that read, "Melbourne here we come."
Malaika Arora also shared pictures in which she is seen looking down at the city from her hotel room. She looks stunning in a white dress paired with a white coat and her hair neatly tied in a ponytail.
Other stars who are in Melbourne to attend the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2017 include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with daughter Aaradhya, Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari, Raveena Tandon, Konkona Sen Sharma, Rahul Bose and Rajkummar Rao.
Malaika Arora is one of the co-curators of the fashion e-store The Label Life. Apart from acting, she has also produced movies such as Dabangg film series and Dolly Ki Doli. She is best known for being a part of hit dance sequences such as Chaiyya Chaiyya (1998), Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha (1998) and Munni Badnaam Hui (2010).