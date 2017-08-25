Making Of 2.0: Rajinikanth vs Akshay Kumar Looks Interesting The makers of Rajinikanth's 2.0 released a behind-the-scenes footage which gives a glimpse of the film's making

Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar on the sets of 2.0. (Image courtesy: Lyca Productions)

Highlights
The makers shared a glimpse of the film's making
Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's face-off looks interesting
The music in the video is from 2.0's prequel Enthiran

2.0, just not in the form of a trailer or teaser but through a 'making of 2.0' video. The nearly 2 minute clip shows the various stages of filming including scenes with the movie's principal antagonist Akshay Kumar. Akshay plays the role of Dr Richards, a scientist, whose experiment backfires on him and leaves him in a wretched state - he looks like a sad version of birdman. There are glimpses of Rajinikanth as Chitti the robot, of the previous film Enthiran. There's action and drama (so far no romance although we did get a glimpse of Amy Jackson) and all that other fabulous ingredients which makes Rajinikanth's film blockbuster.



The music (composed by Oscar-winning AR Rahman) in the video is borrowed from Enthiran - perhaps the makers don't want to reveals how Rahman has modified 2.0 with his composition yet.



Enough said. Watch the making of Rajinikanth's 2.0:





Lyca Productions, the film's producers, have allotted a huge budget to the Shankar-directed film as is evident from the lavish film sets seen in the video and the 2.0 pasted on it) to fly over the Hollywood sign in Los Angeles.



2.0, which stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Adil Hussain, was earlier expected to release on Diwali. The film's release has been rescheduled twice now but the makers did not announce a new/final release date in the video shared on Friday.



Watch this space for more updates on Rajinilanth's 2.0.



