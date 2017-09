Mahesh Babu And Daughter Sitara In An Adorable Pic Shared By Namrata Shirodkar

Highlights The picture has been taken on the sets of SPYder "Cutest thing we've seen in a while," read a comment Mahesh Babu's SPYder releases this September

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

Spyder sets A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on Sep 4, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on Jul 8, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

Candid moments !! @sivan_santosh I never even know ur clicking !! Simply the best on sets @spyderthemovie_ A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on Jul 8, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar , who often delights her Instagram followers with adorable pictures from her family album, recently posted a photo of the actor with their five-year-old daughter Sitara. The picture has been taken on the sets of, Mahesh Babu's forthcoming film. Sitara adorably poses behind her dad and smiles. (We can just say aww). Namrata doesn't need any caption for the picture. She posted it with a heart emoticon. Mahesh Babu, 42, and Namrata Shirodkar, 45, have been married for over 12 years now. They are also parents to son Gautam, who celebrated his 11th birthday last week. Sitara turned 5 in July The father-daughter duo's picture has got over 13,500 likes in just few hours. "Cutest thing we've seen in a while," "handsome father with his beautiful daughter," are some of the comments on the picture.Here's the cute picture of Mahesh Babu and Sitara.Mahesh Babu is currently filming the last song ofin Romania. In the film, he stars as an intelligence officer. Actress Rakul Preet Singh co-stars with him.is directed by A R Murugadoss and hits the screens on September 22.A couple of months ago, Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara had visited Mahesh Babu on SPYder sets . Santosh Sivan, the film's cinematographer, beautifully captured some candid moments of Sitara with her doting parents. Have a look.Namrata Shirodkar is a former actress. She was crowned Miss India in 1993. Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna's(1998) was her debut Bollywood film. Namrata Shirodkar also been part of films likeandAfter, Mahesh Babu will be seen inand