Mahesh Babu And Daughter Sitara In An Adorable Pic Shared By Namrata Shirodkar

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar, who often delights her Instagram followers with adorable pictures from her family album, recently posted a photo of the actor with their five-year-old daughter Sitara. The picture has been taken on the sets of SPYder, Mahesh Babu's forthcoming film. Sitara adorably poses behind her dad and smiles. (We can just say aww). Namrata doesn't need any caption for the picture. She posted it with a heart emoticon. Mahesh Babu, 42, and Namrata Shirodkar, 45, have been married for over 12 years now. They are also parents to son Gautam, who celebrated his 11th birthday last week. Sitara turned 5 in July.
The father-daughter duo's picture has got over 13,500 likes in just few hours. "Cutest thing we've seen in a while," "handsome father with his beautiful daughter," are some of the comments on the picture.
Here's the cute picture of Mahesh Babu and Sitara.
Mahesh Babu is currently filming the last song of SPYder in Romania. In the film, he stars as an intelligence officer. Actress Rakul Preet Singh co-stars with him. SPYder is directed by A R Murugadoss and hits the screens on September 22.
A couple of months ago, Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara had visited Mahesh Babu on SPYder sets. Santosh Sivan, the film's cinematographer, beautifully captured some candid moments of Sitara with her doting parents. Have a look.
Namrata Shirodkar is a former actress. She was crowned Miss India in 1993. Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna's Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai (1998) was her debut Bollywood film. Namrata Shirodkar also been part of films like Vaastav: The Reality, Pukar, Astitva, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar and Bride and Prejudice.
After SYPder, Mahesh Babu will be seen in Bharath Ane Nenu and Jana Gana Mana.