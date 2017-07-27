Lucknow Central Trailer: Farhan Akhtar Plots Great Escape From Jail The trailer of Farhan Akhtar's upcoming movie Lucknow Central has been unveiled today. The trailer shows how Kishan Mohan Girhotra (Farhan Akhtar), a man who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, dreams of having his own music band but lands up in the Lucknow Central jail

Lucknow Central: Farhan Akhtar in a still from the film New Delhi: Highlights "Sheher chhote hain, sapne nahi," says Kishan (Farhan) Lucknow Central also stars Diana Penty and Ronit Roy The film has been produced by Nikhil Advani Lucknow Central has been unveiled by the makers of the film today. The two-and-a-half minute trailer shows how Kaidi no. 1821 doesn't give up on his dreams. When he comes across a NGO worker Gayatri Kashyap (Diana Penty) , who wants to form a band of prisoners for a band competition that will be held in the jail, Kishan devises a plan to escape. At the end, he is left to choose between his dreams and freedom.



Watch the trailer of Lucknow Central here:





Lucknow Central also features Ronit Roy, Gippy Grewal, Deepak Dobriyal, Rajesh Sharma and Ravi Kissen in pivotal roles.



Lucknow Central is inspired by true events. The film has been directed by Ranjit Tiwari and Nikkhil Advani.



The makers of Lucknow Central unveiled two posters of the film ahead of the trailer release.



See the posters here:

when Nikhil Advani approached her, reported news agency PTI.



"I have always wanted to be a part of stories that I feel strongly about and Lucknow Central is one such story. I instantly said yes to it when Nikhil Advani (producer) told me about it," she said in a statement, reported PTI.



"Playing a character that holds her own in a film that has some of the finest actors from our industry, makes it even more special for me," PTI quoted the 31-year-old actress as saying.



Lucknow Central is scheduled to release in theatres on September 15. (With PTI inputs)



