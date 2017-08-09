Lucknow Central Song Meer-E-Kaarwan: Farhan Akhtar's Past And Present Tense

Highlights The song has been sung by Amit Mishra and Neeti Mohan The lyrics of the song have been written by Adheesh Verma Rochak Kohli has composed the music of the song

The second song of Farhan Akhtar'shas been unveiled by the makers of the film today. The song, titled, shows Kishan Mohan Girhotra (Farhan) strumming the guitar in the jail and reminiscing about his past. Kishan, a man who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, aspires to be a successful singer but lands up in jail on charges of murder. The two-and-a-half minute song also features other jail inmates, played by Gippy Grewal, Deepak Dobriyal and Rajesh Sharma. The soulful song has been sung by Amit Mishra and Neeti Mohan. The lyrics of the song have been written by Adheesh Verma and the music has been composed by Rochak Kohli.Watch's songhere:is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and produced by Nikkhil Advani.Watch the trailer ofhere:, which is inspired by true events, also stars Ronit Roy and Ravi Kissen in pivotal roles.In an earlier statement, Diana Penty said that she agreed to be a part of Nikhil Advani'sinstantly, reported news agency PTI."I have always wanted to be a part of stories that I feel strongly about andis one such story. I instantly said yes to it when Nikhil Advani (producer) told me about it," the 31-year-old actress said in a statement, reported PTI."Playing a character that holds her own in a film that has some of the finest actors from our industry, makes it even more special for me," she added.is slated to release in theatres on September 15.(With PTI inputs)