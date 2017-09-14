Lucknow Central Preview: Farhan Akhtar Is Ready With A Prison Break Manual Lucknow Central is not one-of-its-kind but that should not bother cine-goers

Farhan Akhtar, Deepak Dobriyal and Gippy Grewal in Lucknow Central. New Delhi: Highlights A similar themed film, Qaidi band, released and tanked last month Lucknow Central also stars Diana Penty and Gippy Grewal Celebrities have given rave reviews to Lucknow Central Lucknow Central hits the screens tomorrow and no one can keep calm. The Ranjit Tiwari-directed film has been Lucknow Central is not one-of-its-kind. Yash Raj Films produced Qaidi Band, starring newcomers Aadar Jain (grandson of Raj Kapoor) and anya Singh, which had a similar plotline but failed to create a stir at the box office. The reviews were also feeble. But the filmmakers never bothered about similar plots and probably movie-goers shouldn't too.



Lucknow Central also stars Punjabi actor singer Gippy Grewal along with Bollywood actor Deepak Dobriyal (of the Tanu Weds Manu series) and actress



Lucknow Central is the story of Kishan Mohan Girhotra, who is falsely accused and sentenced on the charge of murder. Kishan's only dream was to form a music band, a dream which seemed distant after his conviction. Enter Gayetri Kashyp (Diana Penty), an NGO worker, who wants to help prisoners to utilize their true potential. She encourages Kishan to form a band with the inmates only Kishen has an additional motive to form the band. The answer to what happens next will be out in theatres tomorrow.



Watch the trailer of Lucknow Central:







Just FYI, Lucknow Central is Farhan's second film of the month. He was



