Lucknow Central: Farhan Akhtar Shares A Glimpse Of His Character From The Film

Actor Farhan Akhtar delighted all his fans and followers on social media by sharing a glimpse of his character Kishan Mohan Girhotra from his upcoming film. The picture is a mugshot of the 43-year-old actor, who plays a convict in the film. ".. jail. #LucknowCentral #firstlook #15september2017," tweeted Farhan Akhtar.is being directed by Ranjit Tiwari and will be produced by Nikkhil Advani. The film will narrate the journey of a small town man, whose circumstances land him up in jail. He then forms a music band with other inmates. Farhan and Gippy will play the members of the band. Diana Penty will reportedly be seen portraying the role of an NGO worker, who helps inmates in forming a band to channelise their talent in a positive way.See the picture shared by Farhan Akhtar here:also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 15.In an earlier interview with news agency PTI, Diana Penty said that she almost instantly agreed to do the film. "Playing a character that holds her own in a film that has some of the finest actors from our industry, makes it even more special for me," PTI quoted the 31-year-old actress as saying.Farhan Akhtar last featured in, co-starring Arjun Rampal, Shraddha Kapoor, Purab Kohli, Shashank Arora and Prachi Desai. After, he will be seen in Anand Surapur'sDiana Penty was last seen in 2016 movie. After, she will feature in(With PTI inputs)