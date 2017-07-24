Lucknow Central: Farhan Akhtar Shares A Glimpse Of His Character From The Film Farhan Akhtar shared a glimpse of his character Kishan Mohan Girhotra from his upcoming film Lucknow Central. In the film, the 43-year-old actor will be portraying the role of a convict, Kishan Mohan Girhotra

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Farhan Akhtar in Lucknow Central (Image courtesy: Farhan Akhtar) New Delhi: Highlights Lucknow Central also stars Diana Penty and Gippy Grewal The film is being produced by Nikkhil Advani Lucknow Central will release in theatres on September 15 Lucknow Central. The picture is a mugshot of the 43-year-old actor, who plays a convict in the film. "Ye hai Kishan Mohan Girhotra.. jail mein isse 1821 bulaate hain. #LucknowCentral #firstlook #15september2017," tweeted Farhan Akhtar. Lucknow Central is being directed by Ranjit Tiwari and will be produced by Nikkhil Advani. The film will narrate the journey of a small town man, whose circumstances land him up in jail. He then forms a music band with other inmates. Farhan and Gippy will play the members of the band. Diana Penty will reportedly be seen portraying the role of an NGO worker, who helps inmates in forming a band to channelise their talent in a positive way.



See the picture shared by

Ye hai Kishan Mohan Girhotra .. jail mein isse bulaate hain. #LucknowCentral#firstlook#15september2017pic.twitter.com/NS3NtG4xoA — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 24, 2017



Lucknow Central also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 15.



In an earlier interview with news agency PTI, Diana Penty said that she almost instantly agreed to do the film. "Playing a character that holds her own in a film that has some of the finest actors from our industry, makes it even more special for me," PTI quoted the 31-year-old actress as saying.



Farhan Akhtar last featured in Rock On 2, co-starring Arjun Rampal, Shraddha Kapoor, Purab Kohli, Shashank Arora and Prachi Desai. After Lucknow Central, he will be seen in Anand Surapur's The Fakir of Venice.



Diana Penty was last seen in 2016 movie Happy Bhag Jayegi . After Lucknow Central, she will feature in Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran.



(With PTI inputs)



