Lucknow Central Box Office Collection Day 3: Farhan Akhtar's Film Earns Rs. 8.42 Crore Over The Weekend

Farhan Akhtar's jail drama Lucknow Central, which released this Friday has made a total of Rs. 8.42 crore till date, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday. The film has been able to receive a decent score till its first weekend at the theatres. On Day 1, Lucknow Central, earned Rs. 2.04 crore while on Day 3 it nearly doubled its figures with Rs 3.56 crore on Sunday. Taran Adarsh tweeted and wrote: "Farhan Akhtar's film is now dependent on weekdays." Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, Lucknow Central, clashed at the Box Office with Kangana Ranaut's crime-thriller Simran, which has made slightly higher that Farhan's film.
Highlights
- Lucknow Central has made a total of Rs 8.42 crore till date
- Lucknow Central features Farhan Akhtar as a prisoner
- Lucknow Central clashed with Kangana Ranaut's Simran at the Box Office
Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:
#LucknowCentral is now dependent on weekdays biz for a decent total... Fri 2.04 cr, Sat 2.82 cr, Sun 3.56 cr. Total: 8.42 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2017
Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted about Simran, which has made a total of Rs 10.65 crore till date.
#Simran needs to maintain on weekdays for a respectable total... Fri 2.77 cr, Sat 3.76 cr, Sun 4.12 cr. Total: 10.65 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2017
In his review for NDTV, Raja Sen writes: "The importance of a solid supporting cast cannot be overstated. Ranjit Tiwari's Lucknow Central, a film about prisoners who form a band - a surprisingly popular theme this season - can be called engaging only because it is populated by very good character actors." However, about the film's climax, he adds: "It feels like it's taking place in slow motion, and because these scenes are set to a musical performance in the backdrop, the scenes put us in a fresh hell where the Selfie Le Le song never bl**dy ends."
Lucknow Central features Diana Penty as an NGO worker and also stars Gippy Grewal and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.
Farhan Akhtar also featured in a cameo role in Arjun Rampal's Daddy, which released last week.