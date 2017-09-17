Lucknow Central Box Office Collection Day 2: Farhan Akhtar's Film Makes 4.86 Crore Lucknow Central Box Office: Will Lucknow Central prove to be lucky for Farhan this time?

Lucknow Central Box Office: A still from the film (courtesy taranadarsh ) New Delhi: Highlights The movie has made Rs 2.82 crore on Saturday Rs 2.04 crore was its opening day score Lucknow Central clashed with Simran Lucknow Central released on Friday and has made a total of Rs 4.86 crores, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Sunday. The film has been at the theatres for two days now with its Lucknow Central had a clash with Kangana Ranaut's crime thriller Simran, which has made slightly higher that Farhan's film. Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, the cast of Lucknow Central also includes Diana Penty, Gippy Grewal and Deepak Dobriyal in key roles apart from Farhan Akhtar.



Farhan's movie may have scored slightly less than Simran but witnessed a higher jump on Saturday. "Lucknow Central shows 38.24% growth on Saturday," Mr Adarsh wrote in his tweet.

#LucknowCentral shows 38.24% growth on Sat... Fri 2.04 cr, Sat 2.82 cr. Total: Rs 4.86 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 17, 2017



In Selfie Le Le song never bl**dy ends."



Lucknow Central is Farhan Akhtar's first movie after 2016's Rock On 2, which turned out to be a box office dud. Will Lucknow Central prove to be lucky for Farhan this time? Only box office figures will tell.





