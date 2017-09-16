Lucknow Central Box Office Collection Day 1: Farhan Akhtar's Film Earns A Little Over Rs 2 Crore

Farhan Akhtar's Lucknow Central, the actor's first major release of this year, opened this Friday. On Day 1, the jailbreak drama earned Rs 2.04 crore, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, adding that the weekend business will be 'crucial' for the film. Box Office India reports that Kangana Ranaut's Simran, which clashed at the box office with Lucknow Central, has 'easily outscored' Farhan's film. The film is based on the story of Kishan Mohan Girhotra (played by Farhan), who is falsely accused and sentenced on murder charges. He always dreamt of forming a music band but after his conviction, it seemed to be impossible. However, he is helped by Gayetri Kashyp (Diana Penty).
Here's the box office score of Lucknow Central.
#LucknowCentral Fri 2.04 cr. India biz... Growth on Sat and Sun is crucial.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 16, 2017
In his review for NDTV, film critic Raja Sen gave Farhan's film 2 stars out of 5. "Any good escape film requires detailed plotting, however, and Lucknow Central is frequently stupid. The prisoners wanting to break out, to give you just one example, stash fake police uniforms in their drum set - even though their band doesn't ever play or practice with drums. The climax is so long and unending that it feels like it's taking place in slow motion. This is an unmemorable prison-break film but, because of some great supporting actors, Lucknow Central finds engaging moments." he wrote in the review.
Lucknow Central, directed by Ranjit Tiwari, also stars Gippy Grewal and Deepak Dobriyal. Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in a cameo in Arjun Rampal's Daddy, which released just last week.