Looking For Alia Bhatt? Here's Where You Can Find Her

Alia Bhatt's having fun while at work

Entertainment | Updated: September 18, 2017 17:18 IST
Alia Bhatt Instagrammed this picture on Monday (courtesy aliaabhatt)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Alia Bhatt is currently in Kashmir
  2. She is filming Raazi and also chilling with her best friend
  3. Alia shared a few pictures on Instagram
Alia Bhatt is in Srinagar right now and having the time of her life with her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and oh, also with the crew of her film Raazi. The 24-year-old actress is in Kashmir for the Meghna Gulzar-directed film and it appears that Akansha has also tagged along. A side effect of the BFF's being in the scenic hill station is that we are being treated to stunning pictures from Srinagar. Alia's holiday itinerary does not only include the traditional boat ride or a sip of the kahwah tea, but also making brilliant memories with her bestie and also on sets. Sharing a post-card worthy photograph of herself on Instagram, this is what Alia had to say to her "soul friend": "A million unforgettable memories, a gazillion inside jokes and a trillion shared secrets! Happy birthday my soul friend.. the word best friend seems too basic after 24 years :) here's to several handful of cashews, mishaps in the park and moments in the dark haha sorry that's the only thing that rhymed (sic)."
 


Here's more from Alia Bhatt and Akansha's Kashmir diaries.
 
 

It's been around 40 days that Raazi has gone on floors - the first schedule of which was wrapped earlier - all this we know from Alia Bhatt's Instagram stories and Karan Johar's Twitter feed. Karan's Dharma Productions is launching Alia and Vicky Kaushal together for the first time. Raazi reportedly casts Alia as a Kashmiri woman, who is married to a Pakistani army official played by Vicky.
 

The Masaan actor has everything nice to say about his first time co-star: "Getting a chance to work with Alia Bhatt, inarguably one the finest actresses in our industry at the moment, is a big deal for me. I am really very excited to be a part of the film. She has worked wonderfully in her movies and brings something new with each film. She sets a new benchmark with her releases. I am sure I'll learn a lot from her and working with her will be fun," he told IANS.

Alia Bhatt also has movies like Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh and Dragon with Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline.
 

Alia Bhatt

