Looking For Alia Bhatt? Here's Where You Can Find Her

- Alia Bhatt is currently in Kashmir
- She is filming Raazi and also chilling with her best friend
- Alia shared a few pictures on Instagram
A million unforgettable memories, a gazillion inside jokes & a trillion shared secrets! Happy birthday my soul friend.. the word best friend seems too basic after 24 years :) here's to several handful of cashews, mishaps in the park and moments in the dark haha sorry that's the only thing that rhymed! Love you chicaaaaaa @akansharanjankapoor
It's been around 40 days that Raazi has gone on floors - the first schedule of which was wrapped earlier - all this we know from Alia Bhatt's Instagram stories and Karan Johar's Twitter feed. Karan's Dharma Productions is launching Alia and Vicky Kaushal together for the first time. Raazi reportedly casts Alia as a Kashmiri woman, who is married to a Pakistani army official played by Vicky.
Schedule wrap on #Raazi!! @meghnagulzar@aliaa08@vickykaushal09pic.twitter.com/aMbk2mekTu— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 14, 2017
The Masaan actor has everything nice to say about his first time co-star: "Getting a chance to work with Alia Bhatt, inarguably one the finest actresses in our industry at the moment, is a big deal for me. I am really very excited to be a part of the film. She has worked wonderfully in her movies and brings something new with each film. She sets a new benchmark with her releases. I am sure I'll learn a lot from her and working with her will be fun," he told IANS.
Alia Bhatt also has movies like Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh and Dragon with Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline.