Lisa Haydon's Shares Pictures From Her Beach Vacation

Highlights
- In one of the pictures, Lisa looks gorgeous in a blue swimsuit
- Lisa captioned the image as, "Hat n' hair who's there"
- In another post, Lisa Haydon is seen strumming the guitar
See the posts from Lisa Haydon's vacation diary here:
Lisa Haydon also shared a picture in which she is seen holding her three-month old son Zack Lalvani. he photograph posted on Instagram has mother-son's back to camera. Zack is seen dressed in a white outfit while Lisa is seen wearing a blue-white striped swimsuit.
Zack was born on May 17 to Lisa Haydon and her husband Dino Lalvani, a few months after their wedding in November 2016.
Lisa often shares pictures of her son but she is careful not to show his face in any of them.
Recently, Lisa Haydon shared a post on the importance of breastfeeding with a picture of herself feeding her little one. She wrote that breastfeeding contributed tremendously to her getting back into shape after giving birth to her baby.
"Breastfeeding has been challengingtime consuming (literally hours spent everyday trying to stimulate milk supply) but it's such a beautiful way to bond and connect with your child plus all the nutritional benefits that your child gets from your milk," wrote Lisa.
I've gotten loads of posts asking about life after having my son... esp to do with weight and fitness. Seeing as it's World Breastfeeding Week- time to give some credit where credit is due. Breastfeeding has played such a big part in getting back into shape after giving birth to my baby. Breastfeeding has been challengingtime consuming (literally hours spent everyday trying to stimulate milk supply) but it's such a beautiful way to bond and connect with your child plus all the nutritional benefits that your child gets from your milk. Look out for my blog post on mycityforkids.com on breastfeeding. Happy #worldbreastfeedingweek
Lisa Haydon's post received a lot of praise for highlighting the importance of breastfeeding. However, there were also a few comments that shamed her for the post.
Lisa Haydon was last seen in 2016 movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She currently features in web series The Trip.