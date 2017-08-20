Lisa Haydon's Shares Pictures From Her Beach Vacation

Lisa Haydon is currently enjoying a vacation in an undisclosed location and the actress has been delighting everyone by sharing wonderful pictures on her Instagram account

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 20, 2017 15:35 IST
Lisa Haydon photographed at the beach (Image courtesy: lisahaydon )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. In one of the pictures, Lisa looks gorgeous in a blue swimsuit
  2. Lisa captioned the image as, "Hat n' hair who's there"
  3. In another post, Lisa Haydon is seen strumming the guitar
Lisa Haydon is currently enjoying a vacation in an undisclosed location and the actress has been delighting everyone by sharing wonderful pictures on her Instagram account. The photographs shared by the 31-year-old actress are setting major vacation goals. From soaking in the sun at the beach to fine dining and strumming the guitar, Lisa Haydon's posts on Instagram are sure to make you envious. In one of the pictures posted by Lisa, she is seen dressed in a blue swimsuit paired with a white hat. Her face is covered by her hair. The image has been captioned as, "Hat n' hair who's there." In another post, the Aisha actress is seen strumming the guitar and she has asked her fans and followers to guess the song. Can you?

See the posts from Lisa Haydon's vacation diary here:
 
 

Hat n' hair who's there @themiszc

A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on

 
 

The Beach

A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on



,center>
 

 

A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on


 
 

Guess the song

A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on



Lisa Haydon also shared a picture in which she is seen holding her three-month old son Zack Lalvani. he photograph posted on Instagram has mother-son's back to camera. Zack is seen dressed in a white outfit while Lisa is seen wearing a blue-white striped swimsuit.
 
 

 

A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on



Zack was born on May 17 to Lisa Haydon and her husband Dino Lalvani, a few months after their wedding in November 2016.

Lisa often shares pictures of her son but she is careful not to show his face in any of them.

Recently, Lisa Haydon shared a post on the importance of breastfeeding with a picture of herself feeding her little one. She wrote that breastfeeding contributed tremendously to her getting back into shape after giving birth to her baby.

"Breastfeeding has been challengingtime consuming (literally hours spent everyday trying to stimulate milk supply) but it's such a beautiful way to bond and connect with your child plus all the nutritional benefits that your child gets from your milk," wrote Lisa.
 


Lisa Haydon's post received a lot of praise for highlighting the importance of breastfeeding. However, there were also a few comments that shamed her for the post.

Lisa Haydon was last seen in 2016 movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She currently features in web series The Trip.
 

Trending

