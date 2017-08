Lisa Haydon Posts Another Pic Of Baby Zack But We Still Don't Know What He Looks Like

Highlights Lisa Haydon's son Zack was born in May this year She's shared several pics of her son, none of which show his face Lisa Haydon is married to British business tycoon Dino Lalvani

Actress Lisa Haydon shared a new picture of her son Zack Lalvani butactress is still not willing to show her son's face to the world. Lisa Haydon, 31, and her entrepreneur husband Dino Lalvani, 44, celebrated the arrival of their son Zack in May 2017, a few months after their wedding in November 2016. The first picture of Zack, shared by Lisa Haydon, showed the family of three outside a London hospital from the day when they took Zack home. Zack's subsequent pictures comprised shots of him sleeping, cradled in his mother's arms and the latest one is a close-up of his cute tiny little hands.Here are some other pictures of Zack Lalvani shared on Instagram by Lisa Haydon.This bow-tie pic of Zack Lalvani is easily the winnerApart from Lisa, a fan club shared this picture of her son, which gave a glimpse of his face. The picture went viral when it was first introduced on social media in June.On November 3, Lisa Haydon married Dino Lalvani, son of British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani. The actress opted for a beachside wedding with just close friends and family members in attendance.Lisa Haydon debuted in 2010 film, co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol. She followed it up with films likewith Kangana Ranaut,with Akshay Kumar,and. Lisa was last seen in the Karan Johar-directedwith Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.