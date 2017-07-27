Lipstick Under My Burkha Box Office Collection Day 6: Konkona Sen Sharma's Film Has Made Rs 9.71 Crore So Far

Lipstick Under My Burkha is going 'rock steady' at the box office, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which released across 400 screens on July 21, has managed to collect a total of Rs 9.71 crore, reported Mr Adarsh. Lipstick Under My Burkha, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, features Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur in lead roles. On Wednesday, the film earned a total of Rs 1.27 crore, a sum higher than its opening day collection (Rs 1.22 crore). On its opening weekend, Lipstick Under My Burkha made a total of 4.58 crore (Saturday- 2.17 crore and Sunday- 2.41 crore).
Highlights
- The film stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak Shah in lead roles
- The film has been directed by Alankrita Shrivastava
- Lipstick Under My Burkha clashed at the box office with Munna Michael
See trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweet here:
#LipstickUnderMyBurkha Fri 1.22 cr, Sat 2.17 cr, Sun 2.41 cr, Mon 1.28 cr, Tue 1.36 cr, Wed 1.27 cr. Total: 9.71 cr. ROCK-STEADY!— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 27, 2017
Lipstick Under My Burkha narrates the story of four small town women, who counter the regressive mindsets of the society and their family. The film has been produced by Prakash Jha.
Ahead of its release, Lipstick Under My Burkha faced an objection from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) over its abusive content and audio pornography.
In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee said that the film 'busts many a myth and serves the purpose of lifting the haze of prudery.' "Lipstick Under My Burkha throws the whole she bang into the pot - the result is a big, big bang that is bound to ring in our ears for a long, long time," he wrote.
"The actors turn in brilliant performances, giving the film an added edge," Saibal Chatterjee added.
Lipstick Under My Burkha released in theatres along with Tiger Shroff's Munna Michael and Hollywood film Dunkirk.