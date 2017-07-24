Lipstick Under My Burkha Box Office Collection Day 3: Good Reviews, Poor Business. 5.80 Crore So Far

Lipstick Under My Burkha, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, managed to collect Rs 4.58 crore over the weekend

Lipstick Under My Burkha: Konkona Sen in a still from the film

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. The film stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak, Aahana Kumra
  2. The film collected Rs 1.22 crore on its opening day
  3. The film has been produced by Prakash Jha
Alankrita Shrivastava's much-awaited film Lipstick Under My Burkha, which released across 400 screens on Friday, has managed to collect Rs 5.80 crore at the box office so far, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, starring Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur, received a lukewarm response at the box office on its opening day and managed to collect Rs 1.22 crore. The film witnessed growth over the weekend at the box office and managed to collect Rs 4.58 crore (Saturday: Rs 2.17 crore and Sunday: Rs 2.41 crore).

Here is trade analyst Taran Adarsh's tweet:
 

Lipstick Under My Burkha, which has been produced by Prakash Jha, narrates the story of four small town women, who explore their sexuality while countering regressive mindsets of the society and their family. Before its release, the film faced a hurdle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as it refused to certify the film for its abusive content and audio pornography.

Lipstick Under My Burkha has received compliments not only from the film critics but also Bollywood celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote that 'Lipstick Under My Burkha busts many a myth and serves the purpose of lifting the haze of prudery that generally surrounds the portrayal of women in Hindi cinema.'

"Lipstick Under My Burkha is a bold, brassy, colourful drama that redefines the female gaze. The actors turn in brilliant performances, giving the film an added edge," wrote Saibal Chatterjee.

Lipstick Under My Burkha released in the theatres along with Tiger Shroff's Munna Michael and Hollywood film Dunkirk.
 

