Lipstick Under My Burkha Box Office Collection Day 2: Scoreboard Reads Rs 3.39 Crores Lipstick Under My Burkha Box Office: It recorded collection figures of Rs 1.22 crores on the opening day and almost doubled the sum on Saturday

120 Shares EMAIL PRINT : Lipstick Under My Burkha: A still from the film (courtesy taranadarsh) New Delhi: Highlights The film made Rs 1.22 crores on the opening day It made Rs 2.17 crores on Saturday Lipstick Under My Burkha released across 400 screens Lipstick Under My Burkha recorded collection figures of Rs 1.22 crores on the opening day and almost doubled the sum on Saturday, raking in as much as Rs 2.17 crores. Lipstick Under My Burkha's box office report card currently is at over three crores and counting. Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Lipstick Under My Burkha casts Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur in lead roles. It tracks the story of four adventurous women with a longing for the taste of the "prohibited." Female sexuality and the society's regressive approach towards it are the dominant themes of the film.

#LipstickUnderMyBurkha witnesses growth on Sat... Fri 1.22 cr, Sat 2.17 cr. Total: Rs 3.39 cr [400 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 23, 2017



Meanwhile, there are several shout-outs on Twitter for Team Lipstick Under My Burkha, especially from filmmakers Karan Johar and Anubhav Sinha. "Hearing the most amazing things about the film!! Congratulations to Alankrita and her team to and to team @altbalaji for presenting the film," KJo tweeted on Sunday while Mr Sinha wrote: "Films like Lipstick Under My Burkha will create a new success economics which will NOT be about Fridays and over-hyped paid success cacophony."

Hearing the most amazing things about the film!! Congratulations to Alankrita and her team to and to team @altbalaji for presenting the film pic.twitter.com/4w9qLOQcdp — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 23, 2017

Films like #LipstickUnderMyBurkha will create a new success economics which will NOT be about Fridays and over-hyped paid success cacophony. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) July 23, 2017



Ahead of Karan Johar, a section of Bollywood celebs reviewed the movie and Lipstick Under My Burkha struggled to get a release date as the Pahlaj Nihalani-led Central Board Of Film Certification denied certification citing "explicit" content and for being "lady oriented." However, the film was certified 'A' after the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal (FCAT) overruled Censor Board's decision to reject it.



Talking to news agency AFP ahead of the film's arrival in theatres, the director said: "It's not just about my film and our cast and crew. If it had not released (then) that would have set a precedent that it's okay to gag 50 percent of the population."



Lipstick Under My Burkha released across 400 screens on Friday along with Munna Michael and Hollywood's Dunkirk.





