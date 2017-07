Lipstick Under My Burkha Box Office Collection Day 1: The film Collected Rs 1.22 Crore On Opening Day

Highlights Lipstick Under My Burkha opened in 400 screens The film collected Rs 1.22 crore on the opening day It picked up towards evening shows, tweeted Taran Adarsh

Alankrita Shrivastava'sreleased to fabulous reviews on Friday and collected a little over Rs 1 crore on the opening day, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He said that the Prakash Jha-produced film, which opened in 400 screens, gained momentum at the ticket window towards the evening shows., which released after a stiff fight with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), received compliments from film critics and Bollywood insiders like Shraddha Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin is the story of four small town women, who explore their sexuality while countering the regressive mindsets of their family and society.'s Day 1 box office report:In his review for NDTV , film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "is a bold, brassy, colourful drama that redefines the female gaze. The actors turn in brilliant performances, giving the film an added edge." He gave the film 3.5 stars out of five.Speaking to AFP, Alankrtia said that the release ofsignifies the 'victory of women's right.' The Censor Board had initially refused to certifysaying it's too 'lady oriented.' The film finally released with 'A' certificate and a few cuts as suggested by the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal. "It's not just about my film and our cast and crew. If it had not released (then) that would have set a precedent that it's okay to gag 50 percent of the population ," Alankrita told AFP.stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur as the four protagonists of Alankrita's story.