Lipstick Under My Burkha Box Office Collection Day 1: The film Collected Rs 1.22 Crore On Opening Day

Lipstick Under My Burkha Box Office Collection Day 1: Konkona Sen Sharma in a film still

Lipstick Under My Burkha released to fabulous reviews on Friday and collected a little over Rs 1 crore on the opening day, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He said that the Prakash Jha-produced film, which opened in 400 screens, gained momentum at the ticket window towards the evening shows. Lipstick Under My Burkha, which released after a stiff fight with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), received compliments from film critics and Bollywood insiders like Shraddha Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin. Lipstick Under My Burkha is the story of four small town women, who explore their sexuality while countering the regressive mindsets of their family and society.



Lipstick Under My Burkha's Day 1 box office report:

#LipstickUnderMyBurkha picked up towards evening shows... Fri 1.22 cr [400 screens]. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2017



In his Lipstick Under My Burkha is a bold, brassy, colourful drama that redefines the female gaze. The actors turn in brilliant performances, giving the film an added edge." He gave the film 3.5 stars out of five.



Speaking to AFP, Alankrtia said that the release of Lipstick Under My Burkha signifies the 'victory of women's right.' The Censor Board had initially refused to certify Lipstick Under My Burkha saying it's too 'lady oriented.' The film finally released with 'A' certificate and a few cuts as suggested by the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal. "It's not just about my film and our cast and crew. If it had not released (then) that would have set a precedent that



Lipstick Under My Burkha stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Ratna Pathak, Aahana Kumra and Plabita Borthakur as the four protagonists of Alankrita's story.



