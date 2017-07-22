Linkin Park's US Tour Cancelled After Chester Bennington's Death

Rock band Linkin Park cancelled its tour in North America after the suicide of frontman Chester Bennington. "The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been cancelled. Refunds avail at point of purchase. Our thoughts to all affected," tour promoter Live Nation tweeted on Friday. Linkin Park's tour was supposed to begin in another week from now in Mansfield, Massachusetts. Chester Bennington, the lead singer of Linkin Park since 1999, was found dead on Thursday at his southern California home in an apparent suicide. He was 41. "He was found hanging in his bedroom. No note was found," coroner's spokesman Ed Winter told Reuters.
The Grammy-winning band released an album titled One More Light in a couple of months ago. Meanwhile, hours before his death, the music video for the single Talking To Myself was released.
Chester Bennington debuted with Linkin Park's debut album Hybrid Theory, which released in 2000. It apparently became USA's top-selling album in 2001 and over 10 million copies of it were sold. The album included hits such as In the End, One Step Closer and Crawling, which won a Grammy in 2002 for best hard rock performance.
After Chester Bennington's death, his wife Talinda's Twitter account was allegedly hacked and several tweets, which 'claimed' her affair with Linkin Park member Mike Shinoda were sent out. The tweets from Talinda's account were later deleted.
Chester Bennington's death was mourned by celebrities like Nile Rodgers, Rihanna, Dwayne Johnson and Avril Lavigne.
Chester Bennington had been vocal about his battle against alcohol and drug abuse. He is survived by wife Talinda and six children.