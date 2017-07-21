Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Found Dead. 'Shocked' Celebs Remember Him On Twitter

Highlights Chester Bennington was found hanging at his home in Los Angeles Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live, said Rihanna Sending love, strength and light to his family, kids, said The Rock

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

#RIPChesterBennington I remember the 1st day I went in the basement Warner Bros. Records #Burbank to hear you 1at... https://t.co/gDkXtq5Vge — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) July 20, 2017

We are deeply saddened by Chester's death. We loved him. Our condolences to Chester's family, Linkin Park, and all of their loved ones. — My Chemical Romance (@MCRofficial) July 20, 2017

RIP CHESTER BENNINGTON. We can never know someone's pain. Prayers to his family in this tragedy. If you need help REACH OUT. @RollingStonepic.twitter.com/DmtWrHNgeY — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) July 20, 2017

Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 20, 2017

Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:37am PDT