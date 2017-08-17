Lakme Fashion Week Day 1: Disha Patani Rocks The Ramp In A Dress We Adore

Highlights Disha Patani was the showstopper for designer Ritu Kumar The spotlight also followed Sanya Malhotra and Sonal Chauhan LFW Winter/Festive will end on August 20 with Manish Malhotra's show

Disha Patani at the Lakme Fashion Week.

@dishapatani for #labelritukumar #LabelatLFW | #SweetSurrender A post shared by Label Ritu Kumar (@labelritukumar) on Aug 16, 2017 at 5:10am PDT

Walked for the legendary and one of the most talented designers Ritu Kumar, you are so kind, humble and beautiful god bless youlots of loveee! @labelritukumar A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Aug 16, 2017 at 6:17am PDT

Actress Disha Patani looked stunning, fabulous and absolutely gorgeous as she walked the ramp for designed Ritu Kumar on the first day of the Lakme Fashion Week. Disha Patani, 25, wore an embroidered corseted creation from Ritu Kumar's Sweet Surrender collection. The mega fashion event started with a bang in Mumbai on Wednesday with designers like Masaba, Shweta Kapur, Sonal Verma and Sanjay Garg showcasing their latest collection. Celebrities like Sayani Gupta, Sonal Chauhan also cheered for their fave designers as showstoppers. Disha Patani, best known for her role in, before walking the ramp, said: "I'm super excited for the show. I really like what I'm wearing and can't wait to just go and pose."Here are snippets of Disha Patani's ramp walk for Ritu Kumar on Lakme Fashion Week Day 1.Disha also shared a picture from last night's show and said: "Walked for the legendary and one of the most talented designers Ritu Kumar, you are so kind, humble and beautiful."Disha Patani's upcoming project isopposite her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. The film is second in the reboot of theseries and it will be directed by Ahmed Khan. The first film, which was directed by Sabbir Khan, starred Shraddha Kapoor.Meanwhile, on the first day of Lakme fashion week,actress Sanya Malhotra walked the ramp for The Meraki Project while Sonal Chauhan represented Sonal Verma's Rara Avis. Lakme Fashion Week (Winter/Festive 2017) will be held in Mumbai till August 20. The fashion gala will end on a grand note, courtesy Manish Malhotra.