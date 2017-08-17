Lakme Fashion Week Day 1: Disha Patani Rocks The Ramp In A Dress We Adore

Lakme Fashion Week Day 1: Disha Patani's embroidered dress was designed by Ritu Kumar, who presented her Sweet Surrender collection at the fashion gala

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: August 17, 2017 11:47 IST
Lakme Fashion Week Day 1: Disha Patani walks the ramp for Ritu Kumar.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Disha Patani was the showstopper for designer Ritu Kumar
  2. The spotlight also followed Sanya Malhotra and Sonal Chauhan
  3. LFW Winter/Festive will end on August 20 with Manish Malhotra's show
Actress Disha Patani looked stunning, fabulous and absolutely gorgeous as she walked the ramp for designed Ritu Kumar on the first day of the Lakme Fashion Week. Disha Patani, 25, wore an embroidered corseted creation from Ritu Kumar's Sweet Surrender collection. The mega fashion event started with a bang in Mumbai on Wednesday with designers like Masaba, Shweta Kapur, Sonal Verma and Sanjay Garg showcasing their latest collection. Celebrities like Sayani Gupta, Sonal Chauhan also cheered for their fave designers as showstoppers. Disha Patani, best known for her role in MS Dhoni: An Untold Story, before walking the ramp, said: "I'm super excited for the show. I really like what I'm wearing and can't wait to just go and pose."

Here are snippets of Disha Patani's ramp walk for Ritu Kumar on Lakme Fashion Week Day 1.

 
Disha Patani at the Lakme Fashion Week.

 
 

Disha also shared a picture from last night's show and said: "Walked for the legendary and one of the most talented designers Ritu Kumar, you are so kind, humble and beautiful."

 


Disha Patani's upcoming project is Baaghi 2 opposite her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. The film is second in the reboot of the Baaghi series and it will be directed by Ahmed Khan. The first film, which was directed by Sabbir Khan, starred Shraddha Kapoor.

Meanwhile, on the first day of Lakme fashion week, Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra walked the ramp for The Meraki Project while Sonal Chauhan represented Sonal Verma's Rara Avis. Lakme Fashion Week (Winter/Festive 2017) will be held in Mumbai till August 20. The fashion gala will end on a grand note, courtesy Manish Malhotra.

