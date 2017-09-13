Kriti Sanon's Infinity Pool Pic Is Enough To Make You Jealous

Highlights Kriti Sanon's last film struck gold at the box office Kriti's taking a well-deserved break in Oman Her infinity pool picture had over 2 lakh like in five hours

Tranquility. #oman #calm #alilajabalakhdar A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Sep 13, 2017 at 4:51am PDT

Gonna miss this place!! Thank you #alilajabalakhdar for such a wonderful time! #oman A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Sep 13, 2017 at 6:06am PDT

Open your arms and Let Go!! #nevergrowup #oman A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Sep 13, 2017 at 5:12am PDT

Unplug. And just BE! #MeTime #oman #alilajabalakhdar A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Sep 12, 2017 at 10:35pm PDT

Kriti Sanon, who is, is currently on a vacation in Oman and the pictures she's been posting from there are enough to make you envious. The 27-year-old actress is enjoying the tranquility of Oman. Kriti posted several pictures from a pool and one slow-motion video, which would make you wish for an extended summer. "Gonna miss this place," Kriti captioned one of her last pictures and going by the rest of her Oman diary you won't blame her. Kriti Sanon absolutely rocked the Internet with her fabulous pictures. This infinity pool picture got over 2 lakh likes in five hours. 'Wow,' 'extraordinary' and 'awesome,' are few compliments listed in the comments section.Here are more pictures of Kriti Sanon from Oman.Kriti Sanon was last seen in the aforementioned, which released four weeks ago and is winning the box office. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, wife ofdirector Nitesh Tiwari, directed Kriti in the film along with actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao.This year, Kriti Sanon also featured in Dinesh Vijan'sopposite Sushant Singh Rajput, which tanked at the box office. While Kriti and Sushant where shooting for, reports of their alleged affair featured in headlines and continued through the film's promotion. However, both actors have time and again reiterated that the reports are false.Kriti Sanon's upcoming project is reportedly titled, for which Arjun Kapoor was apparently being considered in lead role. However, Arjun reportedly declined the project citing date issues and recommended his cousin Harshvardhan Kapoor () for the role.