Kriti Sanon Says She Likes To 'Explore New Things' As An Actor

Actress Kriti Sanon, who is busy promoting her film Bareilly Ki Barfi, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao , said that she like to 'explore new things as an actor,' reported news agency IANS. In the film, the 27-year-old actress will feature as Bitti, a young contemporary girl from Uttar Pradesh. In a statement, Kriti Sanon said, "For me, it's the script. It's the character that excites me. And that's how I choose my films. I always want to explore new things as an actor," reported IANS. "I am playing a small town girl for the first time. I am playing a girl from Uttar Pradesh for the first time. I am picking up a dialect for the first time. A de-glam role for the first time," she added.has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who previously helmed, starring Swara Bhaskar.In, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen portraying the role of Chirag Dubey, who is secretly in love with Bitti. Rajkummar Rao will feature as Pritam Bidrohi, a naive character who has been appointed as Chirag's wingman.Watch the trailer of Bareilly Ki Barfi here: Bareilly Ki Barfi is scheduled to release in theatres on August 18.Kriti Sanon made her acting debut in 2014 with Sukumar's Telugu filmKriti Sanon's first Bollywood film was Sabbir Khan's, opposite Tiger Shroff. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance in the film. She later starred in Telugu filmand Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol'sKriti Sanon last featured in, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput. (With IANS inputs)