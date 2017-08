Kriti Sanon Is Celebrating The Success Of Bareilly Ki Barfi In Spain

Highlights Kriti happily posed for the cameras in the beautiful locales of Spain "Spain love," wrote Kriti Sanon Kriti Sanon will next feature in Farzi

Actress Kriti Sanon, who is enjoying the success of her latest film Bareilly Ki Barfi is off on a much-needed break. The 27-year-old actress is currently vacation in Spain with friends and she has been delighting everyone by sharing wonderful pictures on her Instagram account. The photographs shared by Kriti Sanon are setting major vacation goals for us and they will definitely make you want to pack your bags and leave. In the pictures shared by Kriti, she can be dressed in denim shorts and a military t-shirt. She is happily posing for the cameras in the beautiful locales of Spain with her friends.See the pictures shared by Kriti Sanon here: Kriti Sanon made her acting debut in 2014 with Sukumar's Telugu psychological thriller film. Sabbir Khan'smarked her Bollywood debut. She was seen romancing Tiger Shroff in the film. Kriti Sanon won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance inKriti Sanon later featured in Telugu filmalong with Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Varun Dhawan and, co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput.Kriti Sanon's, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao, released in theatres on August 18. The film has managed to collect over Rs. 24 crore at the box office so far.Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who recently watched, reviewed it as 'a delightful film' with 'competent and excellent performances' on Twitter. The 74-year-old actor also sent a bouquet of flowers to Kriti Sanon with a handwritten note, a picture of which was shared by her on Instagram.See it here:After, Kriti Sanon will feature in