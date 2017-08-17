Kochi Loves Sunny Leone. How Much? This Much. See Incredible Pic

Actress Sunny Leone is in Kochi (Kerala) for an event and the reception she received there was 'overwhelming.' Quite literally. Sunny recently shared multiple pictures and videos from the event, where the crowd can be heard chanting, "We love Sunny, we love Sunny." However, the picture which caught our attention is - when Sunny's car was caught in the 'sea of love.' (No, we are not exaggerating). The picture, which has been taken from the top of a building, features her car amidst a huge crowd. "My car in literally a sea of love in Kochi, Kerala," Sunny tweeted. Can you spot her car here?
Highlights
- "We love Sunny, we love Sunny," the crowd chanted
- "My car in literally a sea of love in Kochi," Sunny tweeted
- Sunny is currently awaiting the release of Tera Intezaar
My car in literally a sea of love in Kochi Kerala!! Thanks #fone4pic.twitter.com/lLHTo8GyrC— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 17, 2017
Sunny also shared a video of the crowd with the caption, "No words...Can't thank the people of Kochi. Was so overwhelmed by the love & support. Never will forget Gods own Country Kerala! Thank you."
No words...Can't thank the people of Kochi.Was so overwhelmed by the love&support.Never will forget Gods own Country Kerala!Thank you #fone4pic.twitter.com/UTAnjlYvc5— Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) August 17, 2017
Sunny Leone's dance number Laila Main Laila from Shah Rukh Khan's Raees created quite a buzz. She will now be seen in two special dance sequences in Ajay Devgn's Baadshaho and in Sanjay Dutt's comeback film Bhoomi. Sunny Leone is also awaiting the release of her new film Tera Intezaar, opposite Arbaaz Khan.
Meanwhile, some weeks ago, Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber adopted a 21-month-old baby girl Nisha from an orphanage in Latur (Maharashtra). "Daniel and I are very happy that this little girl chose us. We are very, very thankful to god for bringing this beautiful little girl into our lives," she told the press. Sunny and Daniel are now awaiting a family court's legal order to complete the adoption-related work.