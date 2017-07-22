Kit Harington Engaged To Rose Leslie. Happily Ever After For Game Of Thrones Co-Stars Jon Snow (Kit Harington) had to kill the love of his life Ygritte (Rose Leslie) onscreen but IRL they are now engaged

You know nothing Jon Snow (Kit Harington) but you definitely know the key to Ygritte's (Rose Leslie) heart. We were not yet over Arya Stark's cold-open Frey massacre in the rundown of Game Of Thrones 7 proving to be the fiercest character when we heard the news of Kit Harington and Rose Leslie fromgetting engaged. Yes! With the winter coming, the onscreen couple exchanged rings offscreen, Life & Style Magazine reported. A tragic fate left Jon Snow, Ygritte and their fans in despair (after the former killed the love of his life) but the fact that now Jon Snow will have Ygritte forever by his side, gives the fans a sigh of relief (or does it?)."Kit recently cooked Rose a romantic candlelight dinner and proposed to her," a source told Life & Style Magazine . Who wouldn't melt down on such a gesture? "She burst into tears and immediately said yes!" the source added. "They recently moved in together and are already planning their upcoming nuptials," the source said.Earlier there were rumors that Kit Harington was dating anotherco-star Emilia Clarke (who plays Daenerys Targaryen) but the actress told GQ Magazine that they hung out once in a while as friends. Kit Harington was simultaneously linked to his now fiancee Rose Leslie after they were photographed holding hands at the Heathrow Airport in London, reported Lainey Gossip . But finally Kit and Rose have decided to spend their lives together.Rose, who was depicted as a courageous woman of the free folk living in the north of The Wall, reportedly wants a 'traditional Scottish wedding with kilts and bagpipes" in Aberdeenshire, her hometown.We can't wait for the big day to arrive for Kit Harington and Rose Leslie.Meanwhile, inseason 7 Kit's character Jon Snow is prepping for a fight against the White Walkers while Daenerys has reached home - Dragonstone - and is all set to start the great battle.