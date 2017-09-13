News Flash
Karti Chidambaram summoned by CBI in Aircel Maxis corruption case tomorrow: Press Trust of India

Khiladi Akshay Kumar Asks Anari Saif Ali Khan Over For Some Laughs

Saif Ali Khan will be the first celebrity guest on Akshay Kumar's The Great Indian Laughter Challenge

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 13, 2017 16:48 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Khiladi Akshay Kumar Asks Anari Saif Ali Khan Over For Some Laughs

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in Main Khiladi Tu Anari

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Akshay will feature as super boss on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge
  2. Saif Ali Khan will promote his film Chef on Akshay's new TV show
  3. Akshay and Saif have co-starred in films like Tashan and Aarzoo
Actor Akshay Kumar is all set to make tele-viewers laugh to their hearts content with his new comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and Akshay's first Bollywood colleague to join him on the new journey will be his old co-star Saif Ali Khan, reports Mumbai Mirror. Akshay and Saif have co-starred in films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Yeh Dillagi, Aarzoo and Tashan. Saif Ali Khan is awaiting the release of his new film Chef, which he will promote on the show. A source close to the show told Mumbai Mirror that the "idea is to recreate fun moments from their films, especially the 1990s potboilers."

"Tech rehearsals kick off on Wednesday while the episode featuring the duo will be shot on Thursday. They are expected to shake a leg to the title track of Main Khiladi Tu Anari and share anecdotes from other films," the source added.

In The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Akshay plays the super boss while comedians Mallika Dua, Zakir Khan and writer-actor Hussain Dalal will act as mentors.

Akshay Kumar is currently ruling the box office with back-to-back hits such as Jolly LLB 2 and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. He is awaiting the release of Shankar's 2.0, in which he plays antagonist opposite Rajinikanth. Akshay's work-in-progress films are Padman, Gold and Mogul - The Gulshan Kumar Story.

Saif Ali Khan is also quite busy these days. Apart from Chef, which is directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the 47-year-old actor will be seen in Kalakandi and is filming Baazar, co-starring Chitrangada Singh, Radhika Apte and Rohan Mehra.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READKangana Ranaut, Star Of New Viral Video, Won't 'Pamper Male Egos'
akshay kumarsaif ali khangreat indian laughter challenge

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Logan LuckyPoster BoysIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreiPhone 8iPhone X

................................ Advertisement ................................