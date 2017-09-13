Khiladi Akshay Kumar Asks Anari Saif Ali Khan Over For Some Laughs

Karti Chidambaram summoned by CBI in Aircel Maxis corruption case tomorrow: Press Trust of India

Actor Akshay Kumar is all set to make tele-viewers laugh to their hearts content with his new comedy showand Akshay's first Bollywood colleague to join him on the new journey will be his old co-star Saif Ali Khan, reports Mumbai Mirror . Akshay and Saif have co-starred in films likeand. Saif Ali Khan is awaiting the release of his new film Chef , which he will promote on the show. A source close to the show told Mumbai Mirror that the "idea is to recreate fun moments from their films, especially the 1990s potboilers.""Tech rehearsals kick off on Wednesday while the episode featuring the duo will be shot on Thursday. They are expected to shake a leg to the title track ofand share anecdotes from other films," the source added.In, Akshay plays the super boss while comedians Mallika Dua, Zakir Khan and writer-actor Hussain Dalal will act as mentors.Akshay Kumar is currently ruling the box office with back-to-back hits such asand. He is awaiting the release of Shankar's 2.0 , in which he plays antagonist opposite Rajinikanth. Akshay's work-in-progress films areandSaif Ali Khan is also quite busy these days. Apart from, which is directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the 47-year-old actor will be seen inand is filming, co-starring Chitrangada Singh, Radhika Apte and Rohan Mehra.