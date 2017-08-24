Keeping Up With Sara Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan dined with her Kedarnath co-star Sushant Singh Rajput and director Abhishek Kapoor on Wednesday

It's never too late to look at Sara Ali Khan's uber-chic style file. The actress wore a soft pink bodycon dress with an embellished skirting at a dinner hosted for team, her debut film. Her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, director Abhishek Kapoor and producers Prernaa Arora and Bhushan Kumar were also there but the spotlight followed Sara Ali Khan. Sara, 23, is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh . Sara became a bona-fide celebrity even before her debut film was announced, courtesy of the paparazzi, who followed her everywhere - to parties, outing with friends, pre and post gym sessions. Sara is not on any social media platform (like her dad and unlike her aunt Soha Ali Khan), which makes these outings the only legit source for fans to keep up with her activities.Sara at teamdinner hosted in Mumbai on Wednesday:Sara Ali Khan scores a perfect 10.The announcement of Sara Ali Khan's Bollywood debut film was much-awaited just like that of her friend Jhanvi Kapoor, daughter of actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is handling Jhanvi's launch, is yet to make an official announcement about Jhanvi's first film, which is reportedly the Hindi remake of Marathi film. On the other hand, Sara's debut film will be an original love story set in the backdrop of Kedarnath. Sushant plays the role of a, who carries pilgrims to the shrine while Sara will play the role of a young woman accompanying a pilgrim to Kedarnath.Sara is the elder of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's two children. Her younger brother is Ibrahim Ali Khan, 19, while Taimur (born to Saif and Kareena Kapoor) is Sara's half-brother.