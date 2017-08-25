Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9: How To Register For Amitabh Bachchan's KBC 9

Highlights There are three levels of participation The participant should be above 18 years Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 debuts on August 28

, hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan, debuts on August 28 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. (, how excited are you?) The registration process forbegan a month ago. In case you are interested in participating now, you can register through web, IVR (505252525 01-04) or SMS (509093). The participant should be above 18 years of age. (For the JIO users, there's a separate registration process).is based on the format of International game show. Big B has so far hosted seven season ofHere are some points to keep in mind while registering forAny person who participates in the competition should be above 18 years of age as on June 17, 2017.Should be a citizen of India residing in India.Enters the competition in accordance with the rules and regulations.The calls/registrations using the website www.sonyliv.com/or using the SonyLIV application for iOS/Android platforms for participating should have been completed on or before closing of the defined timelines in order to be considered as a valid entry.To participate in the competition, the registrant has to give the correct answer by choosing the correct option and sending the entry in the manner prescribed in the grid below and as stated in the promotions of the show.The acknowledgement message for entries sent in the prescribed format will read on the lines of as, "Thanks for registration. If selected, the team will contact you in 5 days."A total of approximately 11,110 valid correct entries will be selected by the randomizer software from all entries received during the first round period.A total of approximately 9,990 valid correct entries of the registrants received from the First Round Period will be called-back by telephone on the number used for registration as per the details available with the company.On successful completion of Level 1 and 2, all selected registrants will be evaluated and shortlisted by the randomizer on pre-defined reservation criteria, and approximately 1,390 registrants for first round period will be selected to attend the audition venue.Get ready to participate in one of the biggest reality shows. For more details, you can visit's official website kbc.sonyliv.com.