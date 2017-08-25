Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9: How To Register For Amitabh Bachchan's KBC 9

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan, debuts on August 28 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. (Deviyon or Sajjano, how excited are you?) The registration process for KBC 9 began a month ago. In case you are interested in participating now, you can register through web, IVR (505252525 01-04) or SMS (509093). The participant should be above 18 years of age. (For the JIO users, there's a separate registration process). Kaun Banega Crorepati is based on the format of International game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. Big B has so far hosted seven season of KBC.
Highlights
- There are three levels of participation
- The participant should be above 18 years
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 debuts on August 28
Here are some points to keep in mind while registering for KBC 9.
Registrants
Any person who participates in the competition should be above 18 years of age as on June 17, 2017.
Should be a citizen of India residing in India.
Enters the competition in accordance with the rules and regulations.
Procedure to participate in the competition
The calls/registrations using the website www.sonyliv.com/or using the SonyLIV application for iOS/Android platforms for participating should have been completed on or before closing of the defined timelines in order to be considered as a valid entry.
To participate in the competition, the registrant has to give the correct answer by choosing the correct option and sending the entry in the manner prescribed in the grid below and as stated in the promotions of the show.
The acknowledgement message for entries sent in the prescribed format will read on the lines of as, "Thanks for registration. If selected, the team will contact you in 5 days."
Three levels of participation
First round: A total of approximately 11,110 valid correct entries will be selected by the randomizer software from all entries received during the first round period.
Second round: A total of approximately 9,990 valid correct entries of the registrants received from the First Round Period will be called-back by telephone on the number used for registration as per the details available with the company.
Third round: On successful completion of Level 1 and 2, all selected registrants will be evaluated and shortlisted by the randomizer on pre-defined reservation criteria, and approximately 1,390 registrants for first round period will be selected to attend the audition venue.
Get ready to participate in one of the biggest reality shows. For more details, you can visit Kaun Banega Crorepati's official website kbc.sonyliv.com.