Kaun Banega Crorepati 9: Shooting With Amitabh Bachchan Is 'Surreal,' Says Shilpa Shetty

KBC 9: Shilpa Shetty will feature in Kaun Banega Crorepati's Nayi Chaah Nayi Raah segment on Friday

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 05, 2017 12:19 IST
New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Shilpa said that Amitabh Bachchan is her 'all-time favourite person'
  2. "Shooting for KBC was a surreal experience," says Shilpa Shetty
  3. Big B says, 'Anchoring impromptu episodes is a great strain'
Shilpa Shetty is all set to feature on popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 9. Shilpa, who shared pictures from the sets of the show along with host Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday, said it was a "surreal experience." She wrote in caption: "On my all-time favourite show with my all-time favourite person today. Amitabh Bachchan, shooting with you for KBC was a surreal experience." Shilpa's episode will be aired on Friday, which is the show's Nayi Chaah Nayi Raah segment. The showrunners invite celebrities, who have excelled in social work, to play and their prize money is donated to a charity of their choice. In Shilpa's case, it would be for Afroz Shah, the lawyer who inspired Shilpa after he "conscientiously started a small movement by cleaning the Versova beach."

 


In this picture, Shilpa, dressed in a Swati Vijaivargie sari, looks brighter than the Kaun Banega Crorepati board in background.

 
 

The contestants on hot seat often say that to be seated opposite Mr Bachchan is 'surreal' and 'astounding' - as Mithali Raj, captain of the Indian women's cricket team, who featured with her team in last Friday's episode had told news agency IANS. But what about Big B's version of events while hosting the game show? The 74-year-old actor wrote on his official blog: "Anchoring impromptu episodes is a great strain on nerve and bearing. Not a strain in the sense of tiredness, but one that involves a changing scenario each day and age."

Mr Bachchan meets various people on the show and he says that the audience and the contestants 'fascinating.' He wrote: "The support of the live audience and their reactions that prompt us to be alert and do better and most importantly the contestant itself, they make the show KBC - Who they are, where they come from, their stories and their ambitions?"

Kaun Banega Crorepati has been hosted by Amitabh Bachchan since its inception in 2000 - the only exception was season 3, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

(With inputs from IANS)

