Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, Episode 9: Amitabh Bachchan Receives A Wonderful Gift

Amitabh Bachchan started Thursday's episode of his popular quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 by inviting the previous day's contestant Rupabhai Hadiyal, a farmer from Gujarat. Rupabhai had won Rs 3.2 lakh on Wednesday. The first question of the day made him win Rs 6.4 lakh. However, in the second question - Which hunter eventually shot the Champawat tiger that was reputed to be responsible for more than 400 human deaths - Rupabhai used his last lifeline. Later, not satisfied with the reply, Rupabhai decided to quit the show and took home Rs 6.4 lakh. Before leaving the hot seat, Rupabhai gifted a shawl to Big B and they took a selfie together.
Highlights
- Rupabhai decided to quit the show and took home Rs 6.4 lakh
- Jasmine Lawrence, a kindergarten school principal, won Rs 40,000
- Kishore Kumar, a CRPF official, took over
The next contestant on the hot seat was Jasmine Lawrence, a kindergarten school principal from Nagpur. Before she started playing, Ms Lawrence gifted Amitabh Bachchan a portrait of his father, noted poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Big B was overwhelmed to receive the gift.
Jasmine Lawrence could answer only one question without help. In the second question, she used a lifeline. The third question was easy for her she won Rs 20,000. The fourth question - Bezwada Wilson received 2016 Ramon Magsaysay Award for fighting against which social evil - made it a bit tough for Ms Lawrence. She used two lifelines in for the same but quit the show at Rs 40,000. (The options to the question were - female infanticide, corruption, Child labour and Manual scavenging. FYI - the answer is manual scavenging)
After Jasmine Lawrence quit, Kishore Kumar, a CRPF official from Punjab, took over. Mr Kumar won Rs 20,000 by the end of the episode. His journey will continue on Friday's episode.