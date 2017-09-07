Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, Episode 9: Amitabh Bachchan Receives A Wonderful Gift

KBC 9: Amitabh Bachchan started Thursday's episode by inviting the previous day's contestant Rupabhai Hadiyal, a farmer from Gujarat

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 07, 2017 22:32 IST
KBC 9: Amitabh Bachchan in a still from the show (Image courtesy: srbachchan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Rupabhai decided to quit the show and took home Rs 6.4 lakh
  2. Jasmine Lawrence, a kindergarten school principal, won Rs 40,000
  3. Kishore Kumar, a CRPF official, took over
Amitabh Bachchan started Thursday's episode of his popular quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 by inviting the previous day's contestant Rupabhai Hadiyal, a farmer from Gujarat. Rupabhai had won Rs 3.2 lakh on Wednesday. The first question of the day made him win Rs 6.4 lakh. However, in the second question - Which hunter eventually shot the Champawat tiger that was reputed to be responsible for more than 400 human deaths - Rupabhai used his last lifeline. Later, not satisfied with the reply, Rupabhai decided to quit the show and took home Rs 6.4 lakh. Before leaving the hot seat, Rupabhai gifted a shawl to Big B and they took a selfie together.

The next contestant on the hot seat was Jasmine Lawrence, a kindergarten school principal from Nagpur. Before she started playing, Ms Lawrence gifted Amitabh Bachchan a portrait of his father, noted poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Big B was overwhelmed to receive the gift.

Jasmine Lawrence could answer only one question without help. In the second question, she used a lifeline. The third question was easy for her she won Rs 20,000. The fourth question - Bezwada Wilson received 2016 Ramon Magsaysay Award for fighting against which social evil - made it a bit tough for Ms Lawrence. She used two lifelines in for the same but quit the show at Rs 40,000. (The options to the question were - female infanticide, corruption, Child labour and Manual scavenging. FYI - the answer is manual scavenging)

After Jasmine Lawrence quit, Kishore Kumar, a CRPF official from Punjab, took over. Mr Kumar won Rs 20,000 by the end of the episode. His journey will continue on Friday's episode.
 

