Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, Episode 8: Theme Of Amitabh Bachchan's Show Sounded Like Wedding Bells To This Contestant

Highlights Tausif Ali Sayyad continued his term on Wednesday night Rupabhai Hadiyal says he'll use the prize money to build toilets He also pledged half of his winnings for his sister's education

Amitabh Bachchan continued the eighth episode of popular quiz showwith Tausif Ali Sayyad. He answered the first question of the day after using a lifeline (phone a friend) but continued till the question #NUMBER seamlessly. He used two lifelines on question #9 before getting to the game's second milestone - question #10 - securing a minimum win of Rs 3,60,000. The audience applauded for Tausif Ali Sayyad as he collected the prize money cheque from Mr Bachchan. Tausif had earlier told the audience and Big B that he had many loans to repay. Tausif Ali Sayyad's journey ended on question #11, which took the game back to the Fastest Finger First round.Rupabhai Hadiyal, a farmer from Gujarat, was the second contestant to sit on the hot seat on Wednesday night. Mr Hadiyal wanted to sit on quizmaster Amitabh Bachchan's seat on the sets ofand Big B obliged. One question later, Big B and Mr Hadiyal swapped their seats and came to their allocated spots. Rupabhai Hadiyal was a talkative and feisty contestant. He talked to Mr Bachchan on many topics (mostly about his marriage) which had the audience and the host in splits. In fact, to him, thetheme sounded like wedding bells. After winning Rs 40,000, Rupabhai Hadiyal said that he wants to build a toilet in his home with the prize money. Rupabhai Hadiyal also pledged half of his winnings for his sister's education.If you look forward to participating inin future then here's a sample of question - in various degrees of difficulty level - that you can expect:#1 Which Indian city's name is also a Hindi word for 'Face'?#2 Which Indian Prime Minister died while he/she was not the acting PM?#3 In the, Ashwatthama is the name of Dronacharya's son and which animal?#4 Who was heading the Indian Army at the time of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation WarRupabhai Hadiyal used three lifelines and secured Rs 3,60,000 by the end of the episode. His journey will continue on Thursday's episode.