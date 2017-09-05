Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, Episode 7: Amitabh Bachchan 'Almost Had A Heart Attack' KBC 9: Nivi decided to leave just seconds before the stopwatch seized, prompting the show host to say: "I almost had a heart attack!"

Tausif Ali Sayyad from Maharashtra became the third contestant Mansi and Nivi Pathak played their turns previously Tausif Ali will continue to play tomorrow



The next contestant to come on board was Nivi Pathak, who is a student from Jabalpur. Nivi also faced quite a bit of difficulty while answering the first four questions and exhausted all four lifelines by the fifth question itself. She tackled a few more questions but was stuck mid-way when Big B urged her to quit else she would lose what she's won so far. She decided to leave just seconds before the stopwatch seized, prompting the show host to say: "I almost had a heart attack!". Nivi went home with Rs 80,000.



From voice recognition and politics to Bollywood trivia and simple mathematics, Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Episode 7 included questions of all sorts. Here's a look at a few of them.



Which of the following spices is actually a dried leaf?



Which city's name was changed to Gurugram?



A feature film on which of these sports personalities has not been made yet?



The polar bear is a native of which of these regions?



The main rivers of Bhutan - Torsa, Wong, Sankosh and Manas - all join which river in India?



Which team has won the maximum number of IPL titles?



Tausif Ali Sayyad from Maharashtra became the third contestant on Tuesday's episode, who will continue to play on the upcoming segment.





