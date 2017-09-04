Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, Episode 6: Amitabh Bachchan Just Couldn't Stop Chatting With This Contestant KBC 9: Raj Kumar from Jharkhand became the first contestant on Monday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, which is now in its second week

During the game, Raj Kumar exhausted the first of his Lifelines to answer the second question itself and used up all his options when it was time for the question for winning Rs 6,40000. Raj Kumar, who had a relatively smooth experience on the 'Hot Seat', opted to quit the game when he was playing for the 12 lakh bounty. A very happy Raj Kumar went home with a prize money of Rs 6,40000 from the show.



Here are some of the questions which were asked on Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Episode 6:



Which 2017 Hindi film shares it's titled with a popular song from 1968 film 'Padosan'?



What is the name of the toilet usage campaign started by the Government of India?



Jharkhand was formed on 15 November 2000 on the birth anniversary of which tribal leader?



Which of the following is capable of following without its head?



According to the Mahabharata, Bhishma, Karna and Dronacharya, were the disciples of which of these Gurus?



Who became the men's singles Australian Open Super Series title in 2017?



Which of the following leaders of India's struggle for Independence wrote the book 'India Divided'?



Which of these Supreme Court judges has also served in the International Court of Justice?



Monday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 ended right after the Fastest Finger First round zeroed in Mansi as the second contestant of the week. The show will continue tomorrow with Mansi playing a fresh game.