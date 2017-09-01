Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, Episode 5: Amitabh Bachchan Invites Indian Women's Cricket Team To His Show KBC 9: Amitabh Bachchan informed the audience about a special segment Nayi Chaah Nayi Raah, where every Friday, some special guests would be invited to the show

KBC 9: Amitabh Bachchan in a still from the show (Image courtesy: srbachchan) New Delhi: Highlights Neha Kumari of Nalanda won Rs 25 lakh Later, Mithali Raj and her team were invited They won Rs 6.4 lakh Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 by inviting the previous day's contestant Neha Kumari from Nalanda, Bihar. Before taking the show ahead, Big B informed the audience about a special segment Nayi Chaah Nayi Raah, where every Friday, some special guests would be invited to the show. Amitabh Bachchan invited the Indian Women's Cricket Team to debut in today's special segment. Later, the game proceeded with the present contestant Neha. Friday's game begum with a question related to politics.



Neha played really well and won Rs 6.4 lakh with one lifeline remaining. On a question which would make her win Rs 25 lakh, Neha used her last lifeline of jodidaar. "Where did Sunita Williams display the Indian Flag on Independence Day in 2014? With the help of her husband, Neha won Rs 25 lakh - highest in this season so far. Later, to celebrate the victory, Neha's husband surprised her with a special song. However, she got stuck in the next question worth Rs 50 lakh and decided to quit the show then and there. (FYI, the question was - What was the subject of Henderson Brooks-Bhagat report? And the answer is - Indo-China 1962 war).



Soon after Neha left the hot seat, the Indian Women's Cricket Team was invited and was given a grand welcome by Big B and the audience. Captain Mithali Raj and team greeted Big B and the show began. The openers - Smriti Mandhana and Punam Raut - started the innings on KBC 9. The amount which they would win, would be donated to a NGO in Hyderabad. Their coach Tushar Arothe was the special guest.



Smriti and Punam played for a while and later Mithali and Veda Krishnamurthy took over. They helped the team collect Rs 40,000.



Big B asked Mithali how she started playing Cricket, to which she replied that her dad intentionally got her admitted to a cricket academy as she was very lazy during her childhood days. The team also shared some dressing room 'secrets.'



Jhulan Goswami and Harmanpreet Kaur later played with Big B. A question related to Cricket helped them win Rs 3.2 lakh.



Big B also called singer Arijit Singh as Smriti Mandhana is a huge fan of his. On Big B's demand, Arijit also sung Chanda Mere Yaa for Smriti.



Mithali Raj took over the hot seat again with Deepti Sharma to play for Rs 6.4 lakh. The questiob was - Which Bharat Ratna dedicated his award to his mother and "all the mothers who sacrificed their wishes for their children." Mithali and Deepti took their last lifeline and their coach was called to help them. The answer was Sachin Tendulkar and with this, they won Rs 6.4 lakh.



In the end, Amitabh Bachchan thanked the team for their contribution towards the society and congratulated them for their big win during the Indian Women's cricket team finals.





