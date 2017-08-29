Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Episode 2: Can You Answer Amitabh Bachchan's Questions? KBC 9: "In the context of light, if we mix all the seven colours of the rainbow, the resulting colour will be what?" - was one of the questions on today's episode

87 Shares EMAIL PRINT KBC 9: Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of the show (courtesy SonyTV ) New Delhi: Highlights Zarina Salim from Nagpur was the second contestant of the episode The third contestant of the episode, Archana, is from Kanpur The episode ended with Archana winning Rs 40,000 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 returned to the many eagerly waiting viewers on Tuesday night and so did show host Amitabh Bachchan. Jodidaar - while answering the first question of the episode: "Which Air Force Officer had the unique honour of leading the fly-past over the Red For in Delhi on August 15 1947?" he was asked, which he failed to answer correctly. Mr Yadav went home with prize money of Rs 3.2 lakhs, which was immediately transferred to his account - a glimpse of



The Fastest Finger Fast round zeroed in the next contestant, Zarina Salim, a teacher from Nagpur, to play afresh. Zarina Salim could only manage to play five of the 17 questions, with Archana from Kanpur joining the show as the third contestant of the episode.



If you're planning to register for Kaun Banega Crorepati, here's the sort of the questions you can expect.



What exactly are the ancient Pyramids of Giza?



Identify the singer of the song Ikk Kudi from Udta Punjab.



In the context of light, if we mix all the seven colours of the rainbow, the resulting colour will be what?



According to Hindu mythology, Narada is depicted carrying which musical instrument?



Which image appears on the flip side of the new 2,000 rupee note launched in 2016?



The second episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati ended after Archana correctly answered the question worth Rs 40,000. Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 will be back tomorrow at the same time on Sony and will air for an hour every day of the week till Friday.





returned to the many eagerly waiting viewers on Tuesday night and so did show host Amitabh Bachchan. Curtains were drawn on the previous episode with the second contestant of the new season - Shri Kisan Yadav - still playing. After a brief introductory session, Big B resumed the game with Kisan Yadav, who hails from Haryana. However, Mr Yadav exhausted his remaining Lifeline -- while answering the first question of the episode: "Which Air Force Officer had the unique honour of leading the fly-past over the Red For in Delhi on August 15 1947?" he was asked, which he failed to answer correctly. Mr Yadav went home with prize money of Rs 3.2 lakhs, which was immediately transferred to his account - a glimpse of the many ways the show has redefined itself The Fastest Finger Fast round zeroed in the next contestant, Zarina Salim, a teacher from Nagpur, to play afresh. Zarina Salim could only manage to play five of the 17 questions, with Archana from Kanpur joining the show as the third contestant of the episode.If you're planning to register for, here's the sort of the questions you can expect.What exactly are the ancient Pyramids of Giza?Identify the singer of the songfromIn the context of light, if we mix all the seven colours of the rainbow, the resulting colour will be what?According to Hindu mythology, Narada is depicted carrying which musical instrument?Which image appears on the flip side of the new 2,000 rupee note launched in 2016?The second episode ofended after Archana correctly answered the question worth Rs 40,000.will be back tomorrow at the same time on Sony and will air for an hour every day of the week till Friday.