Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, Episode 19: Just Another Lakhpati, Still No Crorepati

Highlights Anuradha played her game well answering question from several genres Anuradha took home Rs 12,50,000. She could have won Rs 25 lakh Gauri Sawant and Usha Uttup will be the celebrity contestants on Friday

Tonight on, Anuradha Aggarwal continued her game after a chat on women empowerment, in which host Amitabh Bachchan said a few line as eloquently as possible. Anuradha Aggarwal played her game well answering question from several genres and with very little hesitation. Anuradha said that her late father was her inspiration and the real reason why she participated in the show. On several occasions, Mr Bachchan praised Anuradha's husband for supporting her and giving her strength to pursue the career of her choice. Amitabh Bachchan, who was impressed with the way Anuradha Aggarwal played, guided her well through the game.Anuradha Aggarwal, who quit the game after question #12, narrated the incident of how she got married. Anuradha's husband decided to take care of the household chores so that Anuradha could pursue her career. Anuradha Aggarwal won Rs 12,50,000. However, had Anuradha followed her hunch and answered the 13th question, she would have won Rs 25,00,000.For those who want to participate in the quiz show some time later, here are the types of questions to expect:#1 Which of these festival usually falls eight days after Raksha Bandhan?#2 Which of these Indian aircraft carriers was decommissioned after 30 years of service in March 2017?#3 Which of these fruits get its English name from the Arabic word which can be translated as 'dates of India'?#4 Which country did Narendra Modi visit in his first-ever foreign trip as Prime Minister?#5 In 2017, Captain Anny Divya became the world's youngest woman commander to fly which aircraft?Mohammed Masrat Begum from Telangana was chosen second participant on Thursday after a fresh round of Fastest Finger First. She answered till question #2 and has secured Rs 2,000 as prize money till now. Her game will continue on Friday.Also, on Friday Gauri Sawant, a transgender and singer Usha Uttup will be the celebrity participants on