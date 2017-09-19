Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, Episode 17: What Surprised Amitabh Bachchan On The Show KBC 9: Amitabh Bachchan was impressed with the performance of a contestant

Amitabh Bachchan returned with a fresh episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 on Tuesday - he was all set to continue the game with Gautam Kohli, who had joined the game on Monday. Gautam picked the game up from an account balance of Rs 40,000 and took the eighth question for Rs 80,000 head on. Gautam locked his answer down within second of the options appearing on screen, which took the show host by surprise. The case was something similar for the next question - the ninth one for Rs 1,60,000 - when Gautam asked 'Computer Ji' to zero in on the answer within seconds, prompting Big B to ask if he was sure. In addition to answering correctly, Gautam even provided additional information on each of the topics. Amitabh Bachchan was impressed , "Well done!" is all he said before moving on to the next one. Gautam was not as lucky this time and opted for a Lifeline, his last one left -. Gautam's mother joined him on the Hot Seat but appeared unsure about the answer. She advised Gautam to quit the game instead of taking the risk. Gautam, who decided to go with his mother's decision, took home a prize money of Rs 1,60,000.Umesh, a social worker, becomes the next contestant to take the Hot Seat. Umesh exhausted only two of his Lifelines on Tuesday's episode and has won Rs 6,40,000 so far. Amitabh Bachchan will continue to play with him on Wednesday's episode.Which of these countries withdrew from the Paris Climate Accord in 2017?Who is the first player from Afghanistan to play in the IPL?Who succeeded Raghuram Rajan as the RBI governor in 2016?In Chess, the combined power of rook and bishop is equal to which one of these pieces?Which of these companies is a manufacturer of high speed passenger trains?Which of these leaders has not been the head of state of a SAARC nation?Let's see how much prize money Umesh gets to take home.