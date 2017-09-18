Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, Episode 16: A Smart Move On Amitabh Bachchan's Show Shweta Rathore from Punjab took home a prize money of Rs 1,60,000

1 Share EMAIL PRINT KBC 9: Amitabh Bachchan on the sets (courtesy KaunBanegaCrorepatiOfficial ) New Delhi: Highlights Shweta Rathore from Punjab was the first contestant to play on Monday Big B hosted two contestants on Monday's episode Gautam Kohli was the second one Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 which aired on Monday, marked the Episode 16 of the popular question and answer format show. It began with a round of the ritualistic Fastest Finger First and Shweta Rathore from Punjab, a chess enthusiast, became the first contestant to take the Hot Seat this week. Shweta was overjoyed to have met the megastar, who welcomed her to a fresh game of Kaun Banega Crorepati 9. Shweta appeared to tackle the questions with relative ease - opting for Lifelines every now and then. However, Shweta exhausted all her Lifelines by the seventh question but still played along.



She effortlessly appeared to answer the ninth question that fetched Rs 1,60,000 in her account but was in some sort of a dilemma when the tenth question for Rs 3,20,000 propped up on screen. Big B reminded that one incorrect answer means she would only get the basic prize money of Rs 10,000. With only a few seconds left for the stop watch to cease, Shweta decided to quit the game. Smart move, Shweta - she took home a prize money of Rs 1,60,000.



Gautam Kohli became the next contestant to occupy the Hot Seat. He will return to continue the game tomorrow.



Let's see how much would you get



Which of these personalities started her career as a model who was later awarded an Ashok Chakra?



The calf of which animal can grow at the rate of 90 kilos per day?



Which of the following personalities is a grandson of Chakravarti Rajagopalachari, independent India's second Governor-General?



Which of these is not a food related app?



Which of these can be estimated from the colour of the nose of a lion?





