Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, Episode 15: Amitabh Bachchan Invites Abhishek On His Show KBC 9: Abhishek Bachchan played with Anshu Gupta, the founder of Goonj, to financially help the people affected by floods

KBC 9: Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek in a still from the show (Image courtesy: SonyTV) New Delhi: Highlights Jayshree Jadhav, the roll over contestant won Rs 6.4 lakh Abhishek came as a guest under the nayi chaah nayi raah segment They together won Rs 25 lakh KBC's platform to urge government to work for the benefit of non-grant teachers as well. Meanwhile, Big B also revealed that a special guest would be invited in today's nayi chaah nayi raah segment, which would be played afterwards. (In case you missed the questions which Big B asked, here's a sneak peek).



#Who was the first Governer General of Pakistan?



Muhammad Ali Jinnah



Sir Ghulam Muhammad



Lord Mountbatten



Lord Wavell



#Which of these language is listed in the 8th schedule of the Constitution of India?



Bhojpuri



Dogri



Awadhi



Brajbhasha



#Doctrine of Lapse was one of the causes for which rebellion?



Rowlatt Satyagraha



Sanyasi Rebellion



Revolt of 1857



Swadesi Movement



Jayshree Jadhav won Rs 6.4 lakh and quit the episode there.



Nayi Chaah Nayi Raah segment



Abhishek Bachchan took over as the host. Wait... what? Yes, Abhishek asked Big B that he would host the show today and introduced the superstar, who played a contestant. Later, after a hilarious session, Big B and Abhishek invited Anshul Gupta, the founder of Goonj, to play the show. Abhishek and Anshul played together and said they would donate the money for the well-being of the underprivileged. The organisation is currently working for the rehabilitation of the flood-affected areas. The game straightaway started from Rs 10,000, as it was a noble cause.



#An Unsuitable Boy is the name of the memoir of which film director?



Answer - Karan Johar



#During his first visit to the US as PM in September 2014, with what iconic phrase did Narendra Modi end his speech at the Global Citizen Festival, NYC?



Answer- May the force be with you



Abhishek's Kabaddi team, Pink Panthers, were also invited as guests. Abhishek and Anshu together won Rs 25 lakh.





