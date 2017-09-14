Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, Episode 14: Here's The 'Biggest Winner' Of Amitabh Bachchan's Show KBC 9: Biresh Choudhary from Haryana won Rs 50 lakh and quit the show on it

48 Shares EMAIL PRINT KBC 9: Amitabh Bachchan in a still from the show (Image courtesy: srbachchan) New Delhi: Highlights Birhesh Choudhary could easily answer questions up to Rs 12.5 lakh Big B gave him the title of 'Biggest Winner' Jayshree Jadhav took over later Madhushala. Soon, the game started and Big B asked the first question worth Rs 80 thousand. Mr Choudhary, who is a lecturer, could answer first two questions easily. Next came the question for Rs 3.2 lakh. It was - In which neighbouring country of India is Tamil one of the official languages? - Answer was Sri Lanka and with it, Biresh Choudhary won Rs 3.2 lakh.



Biresh Choudhary could answer all questions till Rs 12.50 lakh. (In case you missed watching the epic episode, here's a sneak peek).



#6.4 lakh



As mentioned in his speech, on which auspicious day did Finance Minister Arun Jaitely present the Union Budget for 2017-18? Answer - Basant Panchami.



Big B later called up Mr Choudhary's wife and informed her that he has already won Rs 12.5 lakh.



In the question worth Rs 25 lakh, he used both the remaining lifelines but nevertheless, he played and conquered. The question was - Which of these companies supplied ballot box for independent India's first elections? (Options: Mahindra & Mahindra, Mysore Iron Works, Godrej & Boyce and Tata Steel. FYI, the answer is - Godrej & Boyce).



Question asked for 50 lakh.



Which of these Indian para-athletes won the gold medal in high jump at the Rio Paralympic Games?



A. Varun Singh Bhati



B. Thangavelu Mariyappan (Correct anwer)



C. Sharad Kumar



D. Devendra Jhajharia



And... Biresh Choudhary answered this too. With this, he became the first contestant to win Rs 50 lakh in the season.



However, he quit the show at Rs 50 lakh as he couldn't answer the question worth Rs 1 crore. (Big B really wished he became a crorepati and so did we). Amitabh Bachchan gave him the title of the 'Biggest Winner.'



The next contestant, selected after a fresh round of Fastest Finger First, was Jayshree Jadhav, from Maharashtra. She became emotional after Big B announced her name. Jayshree won Rs 3,000 and will play rest of the game on Friday.





