Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, Episode 13: Amitabh Bachchan Guides Another Contestant To Significant Victory

In the 13th episode of, Rekha Devi started her game with confidence and gave a few inputs to host Amitabh Bachchan too. Speaking to Mr Bachchan, Rekha Devi revealed that she doesn't encourage his son to watch films and the 74-year-old actor, shocked initially, said: "madam aap jaise log humare dhande pe taala laga rahe hai." Rekha Devi crossed the second milestone of the quiz show without any hiccups. On the 11th question, Rekha Devi utilized two of her remaining three lifelines and went on to play the next question. She quit after winning Rs 12,50,000.The next contestant, selected after a fresh round of Fastest Finger First, was Vishesh Choudhary, who has multiple degrees (seven to be exact!) at the age of 29. Mr Choudhary's game went almost seamlessly. Although Vishesh Choudhary crossed the first milestone, he will wait for his turn to continue the game in Thursday's episode.If you're planning to enroll in the competition in a later stage, here's a quick glance at the type of questions (in various levels of difficulty) you may face sitting on the Hot Seat:#1 Which of the following cricketers have never been a coach of the Indian cricket team?#2 Which kind of a snake is Kaa in Rudyard Kipling's#3 Who was appointed as the new chairperson of the Central Board of Film certification in August 2017?Clearly, the game show requires wholesome knowledge.In the preview, it was shown that Vishesh Choudhary's came to an end and a new contestant will try her luck at