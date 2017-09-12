Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, Episode 12: Contestants, Take Amitabh Bachchan's Advice When On The Hot Seat KBC 9: The first contestant of the episode, Simran, who could have taken home prize money of over a lakh, actually returned with a sum of Rs 10,000

New Delhi: Highlights Big B hosted two contestants on Monday's episode The first one, Simran, won Rs 10,000 She still had few of her lifelines left Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 episode 12 kicked off with Simran, who had already joined the game yesterday. Simran's father joined her on the Hot Seat to help her answer the eighth question. She moved on to the next one and she went on to answer incorrectly. Simran, who could have taken home prize money of over a lakh, actually returned with a sum of Rs 10,000.



episode 12 kicked off with Simran, who had already joined the game yesterday . Simran played effortlessly well till the fifth question when she needed to resort to her first lifeline. Simran opted for 'Audience Poll' and the audience successfully helped her zero in the correct answer. However, Simran needed another lifeline to tackle the seventh question and submitted her answer to "Computer Ji" just in time. Simran required another lifeline to play the next question and opted for the newly introduced option - '.' Simran's father joined her on the Hot Seat to help her answer the eighth question. She moved on to the next one and she went on to answer incorrectly. Simran, who could have taken home prize money of over a lakh, actually returned with a sum of Rs 10,000.If only Simran would have taken Big B's advice (to be patient and use the Lifelines judicially)!The game moved on to the Fastest Finger First round and Rekha Devi from Rohtak emerged as the second contestant on Tuesday's episode. Rekha Devi used up her first lifeline for a question that would appear rather easy to many but continued to play. Rekha Devi will return to win more money ontomorrow.In case you're considering your case for registration , here's a look at the sort of questions you should expect once on the 'Hot Seat.'Which of these diseases is caused by protozoan parasite?Which of these film's storyline is not an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat novel?Who is the first woman boxer to be honoured with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award?Which landmark event of the Indian freedom struggle completed its 75th year?Which celestial body will ISRO's proposed Aditya mission study?Amitabh Bachchan will return with a fresh new episode oftomorrow.