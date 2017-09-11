Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, Episode 11: The Contestant Who Left Amitabh Bachchan Impressed KBC 9: A contestant from Bengaluru managed to impress Big B with her performance

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 is now in its third week and continues to be a favourite of the television audience. The first contender to play the game on Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 episode 11 was Satyabala, an eye specialist from Bengaluru. Satyabala played the first level effortlessly and Big B was left impressed with her performance - Big B followed up the quick and correct responses with his signature applause "well played." She needed her first lifeline for the eighth question and opted for '50-50,' following which two wrong answers were eliminated and she played on. Satyabala left the Hot Seat after she answered the ninth question incorrectly - she still had three of her lifelines left.



Rajesh, a lawyer from Shimla became the second contestant to play, who was eliminated after he gave the wrong answer for the question worth Rs 40,000. Rajesh went home with prize money of Rs 10,000. Amitabh Bachchan will continue to play with the third contestant on tomorrow's episode.



In case you're considering



Which of these names of Lord Vishu is derived from the Sanskrit word 'lotus'?



Which of these aquatic animals is a dolphin? Which international airport in India became the first to operate completely on solar power?



Which sport returned to the 2016 Rio Olympics after a gap of 112 years?



Which of these political figures has not served in any of the armed forces?



Which of these big cats doesn't have the ability to roar?



Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 will return on Sony Entertainments Television on Tuesday at 9. Don't miss Big B and the show!





