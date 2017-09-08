Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, Episode 10: Amitabh Bachchan Invites Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar To His Show KBC 9: In today's special segment of Nayi Chaah Nayi Raah, mathematician, Super 30 founder Anand Kumar was invited

Amitabh Bachchan started Friday's episode of his popular quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 by inviting the previous day's contestant Kishore Kumar, a CRPF official from Punjab. Mr Kumar had won Rs 5,000 on Thursday. Before starting with today's game, Big B informed the audiences that in today's special segment of Nayi Chaah Nayi Raah, mathematician, Super 30 founder Anand Kumar, who hails from Patna, will be invited. Later, the KBC 9 began with Kishore Kumar, who was able to cross the first step easily and won Rs 10,000. Mr Kumar used his first lifeline in a question worth Rs 20,000. (The question was - Aurangzeb Road, in the heart of New Delhi, was re-named after which personality?) With the help of the audiences, he won Rs 20,000.



Big B was impressed by Mr Kumar's ability to play the game as he had won Rs 1.6 lakh by losing just one life line. However, a question for Rs 3.2 lakh, made the KBC 9 tough for him. The question was - 2016 Nobel Peace Prize Winner Juan Manuel Santos is the 32nd President of which country? Mr Kumar used all three life line here but was able to give the right answer - Columbia. His game ended at Rs 3.2 lakh.



Soon, Amitabh Bachchan invited the math wizard Anand Kumar to the game. He was given a grand welcome and later, a video clip featuring Mr Kumar's students, wife and mother was shown. Big B asked Anand Kumar about his school and how Super 30 was founded. The 74-year-old superstar also revealed that his role in Aarakshan was inspired by Anand Kumar. The mathematician would use the prize money for the benefit of his students and their study.



Anand Kumar was joined by his ex-student Anirudh Sinha and they together played KBC 9. As a companion, Mr Kumar brought his brother to the show while his jodidaar was also an ex-student. With the loss of two lifelines, the duo were able to win Rs 40,000 together.



Amitabh Bachchan also asked Anand Kumar how he makes math so interesting. Hence, Mr Kumar gave few easy tips to the audiences and Big B.



Anand Kumar and Anirudh the first step (Rs 6.4 lakh) easily.



Later, Anand Kumar narrated his life's story to Big B and what the brothers used to do to make both ends meet after their father's death. He said that his father always wanted him to make a scientist or a teacher. Now, Anand Kumar wants to fulfil his father's dream of building a school and wants to help those students whose education isn't shattered due to money.



Anand Kumar won Rs 25 lakh at the end of the episode. Amitabh Bachchan wished him good luck for his journey ahead.



