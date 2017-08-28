Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Episode 1: Highlights From Amitabh Bachchan's Show KBC 9: Saroj Verma, a school teacher from Haryana's Hisar, was chosen as the first contestant to take the hot-seat on the debut episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 9

30 Shares EMAIL PRINT KBC 9: Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of the show (courtesy srbachchan) New Delhi: Highlights Saroj Verma from Hisar was the first contestant of the season Saroj Verma went home with Rs 10,000 Shri Kisan Yadav was the second contestant of the episode Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Episode 1, the highlights of which are mentioned below. Big B welcomed the viewers in his signature super-energetic fashion before kick-starting the episode with the maiden Fastest Finger First question. Saroj Verma, a school teacher from Haryana's Hisar, was chosen as the first contestant to take the hot-seat on the debut episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 9. Saroj was the quickest with her answer - responding withing 5.77 seconds.



The game - Kaun Banega Crorepati - only actually began after Big B briefly explained the rules and here's a refresher, just in case. The contestants will have 45 seconds to answer each question allotted in Level 1 and a minute each for questions in the second round. For the uninitiated, Big B also



Saroj Verma, who exhausted two of her lifelines for answering the first question itself, ran out of lifelines by the time she cleared Level 1. Saroj Verma, who survived to play nine questions on the show, however, went home with prize money of Rs 10,000. The next contestant to take the hot-seat was Shri Kisan Yadav, who also hails from Haryana. Saroj Verma and Kisan Yadav answered tackled questions ranging from details of political personalities and Bollywood to mythological queries and cricket.



If you're planning to register for the show, here's the sort of questions you can expect.



The name of which of these Shakesperean character feature in an anti eve-teasing squad in the state of Uttar Pradesh?



What is the common name for surgery conducted on coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart?



How many players of a Kho Kho team can play in a match?



Which of these Indian cities is closest to the Pakistani city of Lahore?



Which Chetan Bhagat book has the following dedication 'For my mother/ For rural India/ For the non-English types'?



Which Indian state announced a second capital in 2017?



At which of these institutes did Dr APJ Abdul Kalam delivered his final lecture?



Of the 17 questions, the second contestant survived 11 and will continue playing in the next episode. Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 will be back tomorrow at the same time on Sony and will air for an hour every day of the week till Friday.





