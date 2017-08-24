Kaun Banega Crorepati 9: Amitabh Bachchan's Show Has So Many New Elements Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 has already started breaking records - it's received as many as 19.8 million registration applications within a span of seven days

New Delhi: Highlights Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 begins on August 28 The show introduced two new lifelines Participants can also opt for a Jackpot question Kaun Banega Crorepati in season 9 of the show? Only time and Amitabh Bachchan will tell. The 74-year-old megastar returns to host the popular show on Sony Entertainment Television and has begun Kaun Banega Crorepati were revealed at a promotional event of the show held in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, which Big B also attended. Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 debuts on August 28 at 9 pm and will be aired from Monday to Friday every week. Excited much? So are we. Here are the new elements, as reported by news agency IANS, that will make Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 stand-out from the previous seasons.

KBC 9 (courtesy tumbl)

Voice Calling Is Passe:



A Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 participant can now video call a friend when in need. The 'Phone-A-Friend' lifeline has been modified to 'Video-A-Friend.' So folks, if you're back home expecting to help your friend on Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, be prepared to look your smartest best - you'll be greeting Big B after all.



Bring Your Plus One Along:



There's another new lifeline - Jodidaar. Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 allows participants to bring along a partner on the show, who will double up as a lifeline. However, details of how often we can refer to the partner, who will also get to be on the hot seat, is not known.



No Huge Cheque For Winners This Season. Yay Or Nay?



Remember how the winners would struggle to hold the huge winning cheque on stage in previous seasons? Well, the new season has done away with that. Prize money will directly be transferred to the winner's account after the final result. A statement released by Sony added that money will be transferred in the form of digital currency.



Jackpot!



Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 will be interesting in more than one ways. There will be provision for a 'Jackpot Question', one that gives the participants a chance to win Rs 7 crore at one go. However, if you're planning to opt for the Big Question, this should be known that all remaining lifelines will be exhausted. And that's not it - the other condition is either you win the Jackpot or get nothing at all. When asked about the 'Jackpot Question,' this is what Big B had to say: "I feel like that gives us an opportunity to test the intelligence and knowledge of the person who is going to play for seven crore."



Special Episodes:



Look forward to special episodes in Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, which will feature inspirational personalities as guest participants. Amitabh Bachchan will send out invites to a list of people, who will also get to talk about the social initiatives they are part of.



Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 promises a thrilling experience with the introduction of new life-lines and technological advancements on the show. "With each passing month new technology is developing in the world, but the content has always ruled. As long as you can create content which is watchable any amount of technological skill will not fall prey to it," Big B, who has begun shooting for the show, added at the event.

T 2514 - Back from work .. its late .. so, more tomorrow .. KBC engaging well .. pic.twitter.com/o4yeSQRgyG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 12, 2017



has already started breaking records - it's received as many as 19.8 million registration applications within a span of seven days.



"Deviyo aur sajjano..." be prepared for the Big Game this Monday.



(With inputs by IANS)



