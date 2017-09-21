Katrina Kaif's Throwback Thursday Pic Will Give You Beach Goals

Actress Katrina Kaif has arrived with her best bet for this Throwback Thursday - a picture of herself from "a wonderful day under a tree and by the sea," as she captioned it. The 34-year-old actress shared a picture of herself from a recent Vogue magazine photoshoot, in which she was dressed in a Rochas Paris column maxi with chikankari details and double thigh-high slit - a perfect beach wear (if you can afford it). PS: We love that statement anklet by Amrapali, which we know Katrina wore in another picture from the aforementioned photoshoot. The second picture was sort of Katrina's 'look test' equivalent to audition for Game Of Thrones.
Here's the throwback picture Katrina shared today:
And this is the picture she shared for Game Of Thrones makers to consider her for a role in the series:
Katrina Kaif posts throwback pictures almost every Thursday - some of them are priceless moments from her childhood, some from her films and some from her favorite photoshoots.
Professionally, Katrina Kaif has quite a promising 2018 to look forward to - she has one film each lined-up with Bollywood's Khan trio. She's filming Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan and Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan - both produced by Yash Raj Films. Aanand L Rai will direct her in a film co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.
Thugs Of Hindostan will be directed by Dhoom: 3's Vijay Krishna Acharya and also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Aanand L Rai's film also features Anushka Sharma.