Katrina Kaif Shares A Picture With Salman Khan On Tiger Zinda Hai Set. No Caption Needed

Actress Katrina Kaif delighted all her fans and followers on social media by sharing yet another adorable photograph with her Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Salman Khan. In the picture, Salman is seen hiding his face while Katrina seems to be smiling at his antics. We wonder what conversation the duo was engaged in. "No caption required @beingsalmankhan #tigerzindahai," wrote the 34-year-old actress. Katrina and Salman are currently in Morocco shooting for their forthcoming film. They will be seen reuniting on the silver screen after a gap of five years. Salman and Katrina last featured together in Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger.
See the picture shared by Katrina Kaif here:
The 34-year-old actress has been keeping everyone posted by sharing various pictures and videos from the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai.
On Sunday, the Baar Baar Dekho actress posted a video in which she is seen doing perfect push-ups. You'll be amazed to see Katrina's stamina in the video but there's a catch. Watch the video here:
Katrina Kaif also shared a video which showed her surfing for the first time in the Moroccan city of Essaouira.
Tiger Zinda Hai is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. On Friday, the director shared a picture of Salman Khan on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai.
When you see a picture from @TigerZindaHai and say " please Palto Na" :) pic.twitter.com/NjgHMBL9lq— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 21, 2017
Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman Khan's second film with Ali Abbas Zafar. They previously worked together in 2016 super hit film Sultan.
Tiger Zinda Hai is scheduled to release on theatres in December this year.