Katrina Kaif Playing Cricket On Set Is A Hit Online (If Not With Her Teammates)

My own cricket team ( just hear the fake appreciation for my "shots" .....) Surfing done , volleyball done ..... cricket ? Work in practice #whathappensbehindthescenes #tigerzindahai A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Sep 10, 2017 at 2:32am PDT

Katrina Kaif playing volleyball with the #TigerZindaHai team pic.twitter.com/n7GxtJUtYc — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) September 5, 2017

Surfs up ..... @explorawatersports A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 21, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

Ready to fire 10000 rounds of fire @TigerZindaHai#Armoury ...The Madness Begins ... pic.twitter.com/2P2JjyzVbz — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) August 27, 2017

Last 22 days to go @TigerZindaHai , heavy duty climax action to begin from tomorrow, Nervous & excitement :) pic.twitter.com/t03P9EDdG1 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) August 26, 2017

After trying her hands at surfing and volley ball, actress Katrina Kaif, who is busy filming Tiger Zinda Hai , tried her luck with cricket. Katrina, 34, Instagrammed a video of herself playing cricket on the sets of the film with few people who appear to be crew members. (We must say Katrina, you played really well). "My own cricket team (just hear the fake appreciation for my "shots".) Surfing done, volleyball done... cricket? Work in practice," Katrina captioned her post, with the hashtag 'what happens behind the scenes.' The video, posted some 20 hours ago, has been viewed over four lakh times and still counting. While the comment thread is flooded with appreciation for Katrina's cricketing skills. "You are very talented", "Beautiful cover drive," are some of the comments on the post.See Katrina playing cricket. (Liked it?)Katrina also played volley ball on the sets of. A video of the actress was shared by one of her fan clubs on Twitter.And here's Katrina trying her luck at surfing. Tiger Zinda Hai, featuring Salman Khan in the lead , is the sequel to their 2012 blockbuster film, directed by Kabir Khan. Both the stars will reprise the roles they played - a RAW official Tiger and Pakistani secret agent Zoya - respectively. Salman and Katrina have already shotin Austria, Abu Dhabi and Morocco.Teamis currently filming the climax scene of the film. A couple of weeks ago, director Ali Abbas Zafar posted few posts related to the work-in-progressBesides, Katrina Kaif also has Aamir Khan'sin the pipeline., produced by Yash Raj Films, is scheduled to release this Christmas.