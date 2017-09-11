Katrina Kaif Playing Cricket On Set Is A Hit Online (If Not With Her Teammates)

After trying her hands at surfing and volley ball, actress Katrina Kaif, who is busy filming Tiger Zinda Hai, tried her luck with cricket. Katrina, 34, Instagrammed a video of herself playing cricket on the sets of the film with few people who appear to be crew members. (We must say Katrina, you played really well). "My own cricket team (just hear the fake appreciation for my "shots".) Surfing done, volleyball done... cricket? Work in practice," Katrina captioned her post, with the hashtag 'what happens behind the scenes.' The video, posted some 20 hours ago, has been viewed over four lakh times and still counting. While the comment thread is flooded with appreciation for Katrina's cricketing skills. "You are very talented", "Beautiful cover drive," are some of the comments on the post.
Highlights
- "Surfing, volleyball done. Cricket? Work in practice," wrote Katrina
- The video has been viewed over 4 lakh times
- "You are very talented", read a comment
See Katrina playing cricket. (Liked it?)
Katrina also played volley ball on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai. A video of the actress was shared by one of her fan clubs on Twitter.
Katrina Kaif playing volleyball with the #TigerZindaHai team pic.twitter.com/n7GxtJUtYc— Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) September 5, 2017
And here's Katrina trying her luck at surfing.
Tiger Zinda Hai, featuring Salman Khan in the lead, is the sequel to their 2012 blockbuster film Ek Tha Tiger, directed by Kabir Khan. Both the stars will reprise the roles they played - a RAW official Tiger and Pakistani secret agent Zoya - respectively. Salman and Katrina have already shot Tiger Zinda Hai in Austria, Abu Dhabi and Morocco.
Team Tiger Zinda Hai is currently filming the climax scene of the film. A couple of weeks ago, director Ali Abbas Zafar posted few posts related to the work-in-progress Tiger Zinda Hai.
Ready to fire 10000 rounds of fire @TigerZindaHai#Armoury ...The Madness Begins ... pic.twitter.com/2P2JjyzVbz— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) August 27, 2017
Last 22 days to go @TigerZindaHai , heavy duty climax action to begin from tomorrow, Nervous & excitement :) pic.twitter.com/t03P9EDdG1— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) August 26, 2017
Besides Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina Kaif also has Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan in the pipeline.
Tiger Zinda Hai, produced by Yash Raj Films, is scheduled to release this Christmas.